Stocking up before Venezuela's strike
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. Venezuela's opposition has called for a two-day strike from Wednesday at 6 a.m. (1000 GMT) to try to force Maduro to abandon a Sunday election to create...more
People search for food in garbage bags next to a supermarket in Caracas. Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, worsening already extremely long lines at supermarkets and ATMS. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Some fretted that they would not be able to find food and would lose money by being unable to work for two days. "People are desperate, there's a lot of tension. One of the...more
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Venezuela is undergoing a major economic crisis, with many suffering from food shortages and runaway inflation. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Going hungry in Yemen
Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors
Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front
Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.