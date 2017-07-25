Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 25, 2017 | 7:55pm EDT

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. Venezuela's opposition has called for a two-day strike from Wednesday at 6 a.m. (1000 GMT) to try to force Maduro to abandon a Sunday election to create a controversial congress with powers to rewrite the country's constitution and override all other institutions. Millions took part in a one-day strike last week, during which five people died in clashes. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. Venezuela's opposition has called for a two-day strike from Wednesday at 6 a.m. (1000 GMT) to try to force Maduro to abandon a Sunday election to create...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. Venezuela's opposition has called for a two-day strike from Wednesday at 6 a.m. (1000 GMT) to try to force Maduro to abandon a Sunday election to create a controversial congress with powers to rewrite the country's constitution and override all other institutions. Millions took part in a one-day strike last week, during which five people died in clashes. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 8
People search for food in garbage bags next to a supermarket in Caracas. Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, worsening already extremely long lines at supermarkets and ATMS. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People search for food in garbage bags next to a supermarket in Caracas. Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, worsening already extremely long lines at supermarkets and ATMS. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People search for food in garbage bags next to a supermarket in Caracas. Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, worsening already extremely long lines at supermarkets and ATMS. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
2 / 8
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Some fretted that they would not be able to find food and would lose money by being unable to work for two days. "People are desperate, there's a lot of tension. One of the checkouts collapsed due to all the pressure in the line," said housewife Patricia Vargas, 41, as she exited a supermarket. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Some fretted that they would not be able to find food and would lose money by being unable to work for two days. "People are desperate, there's a lot of tension. One of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Some fretted that they would not be able to find food and would lose money by being unable to work for two days. "People are desperate, there's a lot of tension. One of the checkouts collapsed due to all the pressure in the line," said housewife Patricia Vargas, 41, as she exited a supermarket. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
3 / 8
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Venezuela is undergoing a major economic crisis, with many suffering from food shortages and runaway inflation. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Venezuela is undergoing a major economic crisis, with many suffering from food shortages and runaway inflation. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Venezuela is undergoing a major economic crisis, with many suffering from food shortages and runaway inflation. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 8
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 8
People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 8
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 8
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Next Slideshows

Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.

Jul 25 2017
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.

Jul 25 2017
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.

Jul 25 2017
Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah's frontier battle with Nusra Front

Hezbollah says its battle with Nusra Front jihadists at the Syria-Lebanon border is almost over, pressing its campaign to take their last foothold at the...

Jul 25 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast