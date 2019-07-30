Edition:
Stolen lives: 8 major hacks targeting personal data

Names, addresses and phone numbers of more than 100 million people were stolen in one of the largest hacks to date targeting U.S. bank Capital One, the firm said this week. Personal data is a prized target for hackers as it can be sold on to criminals intent on using it for fraudulent purposes like applying for credit cards or taking out loans in someone else's name, according to cybersecurity experts. As personal information thefts become ever more common, here are eight of the biggest hacks in history: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2009
Names, addresses and phone numbers of more than 100 million people were stolen in one of the largest hacks to date targeting U.S. bank Capital One, the firm said this week. Personal data is a prized target for hackers as it can be sold on to criminals intent on using it for fraudulent purposes like applying for credit cards or taking out loans in someone else's name, according to cybersecurity experts. As personal information thefts become ever more common, here are eight of the biggest hacks in history: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
1. The internet giant Yahoo suffered the world's largest data breach, which affected about 3 billion accounts from 2013 to 2016. In April the company struck a $117.5 million settlement with millions of people whose email addresses and other personal information were stolen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

1. The internet giant Yahoo suffered the world's largest data breach, which affected about 3 billion accounts from 2013 to 2016. In April the company struck a $117.5 million settlement with millions of people whose email addresses and other personal information were stolen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2. Login credentials for some 412 million users of adult websites run by California-based FriendFinder Networks Inc. were compromised in 2016, including for a swinger website and records from a video sex-chat site. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2. Login credentials for some 412 million users of adult websites run by California-based FriendFinder Networks Inc. were compromised in 2016, including for a swinger website and records from a video sex-chat site. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
3. The Marriott International hotel chain disclosed in November that hackers had accessed up to 383 million customer records in its Starwood Hotels reservation system over four years. Exposed data included passport details, birthdates, addresses, phone numbers and payment cards. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

3. The Marriott International hotel chain disclosed in November that hackers had accessed up to 383 million customer records in its Starwood Hotels reservation system over four years. Exposed data included passport details, birthdates, addresses, phone numbers and payment cards. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
4. Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said in 2018 that data from some 150 million accounts on its diet and fitness app MyFitnessPal had been compromised. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

4. Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said in 2018 that data from some 150 million accounts on its diet and fitness app MyFitnessPal had been compromised. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
5. Roughly 147 million people had information, including social security numbers and driver's license data, compromised in a 2017 data breach targeting U.S. credit-reporting company Equifax. The company said last week it would pay out up to $700 million - the largest-ever settlement for a data breach - after regulators said it failed to protect the data and misled consumers as to how secure it was. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

5. Roughly 147 million people had information, including social security numbers and driver's license data, compromised in a 2017 data breach targeting U.S. credit-reporting company Equifax. The company said last week it would pay out up to $700 million - the largest-ever settlement for a data breach - after regulators said it failed to protect the data and misled consumers as to how secure it was. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
6. E-commerce platform eBay said in 2014 that hackers stole addresses, encrypted passwords, birthdates and other information after getting access to its entire database of 145 million user records. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration

6. E-commerce platform eBay said in 2014 that hackers stole addresses, encrypted passwords, birthdates and other information after getting access to its entire database of 145 million user records. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration
7. Hackers stole data from up to 40 million credit and debit cards in 2013 from shoppers who visited stores of U.S. retailer Target. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

7. Hackers stole data from up to 40 million credit and debit cards in 2013 from shoppers who visited stores of U.S. retailer Target. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
8. Personal data of about 79 million people, including names, birthdays, social security numbers, addresses and employment and income information was compromised in a 2015 hack targeting U.S. health insurer Anthem. (Reporting by Umberto Bacchi, editing by Katy Migiro.) REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

8. Personal data of about 79 million people, including names, birthdays, social security numbers, addresses and employment and income information was compromised in a 2015 hack targeting U.S. health insurer Anthem. (Reporting by Umberto Bacchi, editing by Katy Migiro.) REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
