Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida
A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man walks in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A sign is seen at a house in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A damaged taxi is seen in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man rows a boat in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A commuter drives in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A boy rides a bicycle in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A commuter drives in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man walks in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People row a pedal boat in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A girl floats on a tube in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Floods caused by Tropical Storm Eta are seen in Hialeah, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man walks in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Fire units search for people in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta at the scene where a vehicle drove into a canal, in Lauderhill, Florida, November 8, 2020. Lauderhill Fire Rescue/via REUTERS
The city skyline during rain caused by Tropical Storm Eta, in Miami, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man walks in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
