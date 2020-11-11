Storm Eta's deadly trail of devastation
A semi truck is seen after crashing near NW 47 Ave. during Storm ETA in Miami, Florida, November 9. FHP Miami/via REUTERS
Hondurans stand on rooftops surrounded by the floodwaters of Hurricane Eta in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, November 7. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs/via REUTERS
A boy rides a bicycle in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Women take part in a wake for their loved ones, who died during a landslide caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta, in the village of Mukem, Chiapas state, Mexico, November 9. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia
People walk in floodwaters in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta and cold fronts in Macuspana, Tabasco, Mexico, November 9. Jesus Castellanos Perez/via REUTERS
People row a pedal boat in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala,...more
A view of an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A damaged taxi is seen in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis...more
Soldiers cling to a boat to cross a flood street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A firefighter carries a baby rescued along with her mother from an area affected by mudslides caused by Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People walk at a school area that is being used as a temporary shelter for residents of neighboring villages affected by the mudslides, due to heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8....more
Soldiers recover a body from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Soldiers and a firefighter remove debris from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via...more
Rescue personnel using a sniffer dog work at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via...more
A general view shows an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
The wreckage of a trailer is seen at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
A woman and her daughter wait for goods at a school, being used as a temporary shelter for people from neighboring villages affected from the mudslides caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz,...more
People rest in a shelter after a passage of Storm Eta, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A soldier stands at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
A rescue worker helps a woman after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A helicopter overflies a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, near the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher after being evacuated from an area affected by mudslides caused by Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Car damaged by floods are seen near an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
A general view shows an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
A soldier helps a old woman to cross a flooded street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People are seen on the roof of a house after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Flood-affected people get on a boat to cross a street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People cross a mudslide after the passage of Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A woman and her son are helped by a soldier and a man to step down from a military bus after being rescued from their flooded home after the passage of Storm Eta, in El Progreso, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Submerged cars are pictured at an area affected by floods after the passage of Storm Eta, in El Progreso, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A child is taken into a helicopter by a rescue team members working in the aftermath of Storm Eta, in Cortes Department, Honduras, November 6. JOINT TASK FORCE-BRAVO/via REUTERS
Partially submerged truck and bus are seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People look at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Next Slideshows
Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears
Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said they have signed a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after more than a month of bloodshed.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida
Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida after making landfall in the Keys, flooding roads and residential neighborhoods and knocking out...
MORE IN PICTURES
Remembering the sacrifices of war
A solemn day of remembrance as the world honors its veterans on Remembrance Day, Armistice Day and Veterans Day.
Thousands of Armenians demand prime minister quit over ceasefire
Thousands of Armenian demonstrators demand their prime minister resign over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan after six weeks of fighting.
Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears
Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said they have signed a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after more than a month of bloodshed.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida
Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida after making landfall in the Keys, flooding roads and residential neighborhoods and knocking out power for thousands as it moved back over the Gulf of Mexico.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Spectacular fall colors around the world
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Inside Stacey Abrams' Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'
Years of get-out-the-vote efforts spearheaded by Stacey Abrams and a legal onslaught against voter suppression from community groups and activists are behind the Democratic shift, experts say.