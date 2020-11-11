Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 11, 2020 | 8:53am EST

Storm Eta's deadly trail of devastation

A semi truck is seen after crashing near NW 47 Ave. during Storm ETA in Miami, Florida, November 9. &nbsp;FHP Miami/via REUTERS

A semi truck is seen after crashing near NW 47 Ave. during Storm ETA in Miami, Florida, November 9.  FHP Miami/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A semi truck is seen after crashing near NW 47 Ave. during Storm ETA in Miami, Florida, November 9.  FHP Miami/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 36
Hondurans stand on rooftops surrounded by the floodwaters of Hurricane Eta in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, November 7. &nbsp; U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs/via REUTERS

Hondurans stand on rooftops surrounded by the floodwaters of Hurricane Eta in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, November 7.   U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Hondurans stand on rooftops surrounded by the floodwaters of Hurricane Eta in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, November 7.   U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 36
A boy rides a bicycle in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A boy rides a bicycle in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A boy rides a bicycle in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 36
Women take part in a wake for their loved ones, who died during a landslide caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta, in the village of Mukem, Chiapas state, Mexico, November 9. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Women take part in a wake for their loved ones, who died during a landslide caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta, in the village of Mukem, Chiapas state, Mexico, November 9. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Women take part in a wake for their loved ones, who died during a landslide caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta, in the village of Mukem, Chiapas state, Mexico, November 9. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia
Close
4 / 36
People walk in floodwaters in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta and cold fronts in Macuspana, Tabasco, Mexico, November 9. Jesus Castellanos Perez/via REUTERS

People walk in floodwaters in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta and cold fronts in Macuspana, Tabasco, Mexico, November 9. Jesus Castellanos Perez/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
People walk in floodwaters in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta and cold fronts in Macuspana, Tabasco, Mexico, November 9. Jesus Castellanos Perez/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 36
People row a pedal boat in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People row a pedal boat in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People row a pedal boat in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in Davie, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 36
Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala,...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
7 / 36
A view of an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A view of an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A view of an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
8 / 36
A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A flood caused by Tropical Storm Eta is seen in Davie, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 36
A damaged taxi is seen in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A damaged taxi is seen in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A damaged taxi is seen in floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Eta in a street at the Brickell neighborhood in Miami, Florida, November 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 36
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
11 / 36
Soldiers cling to a boat to cross a flood street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp; &nbsp;

Soldiers cling to a boat to cross a flood street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera    

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Soldiers cling to a boat to cross a flood street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera    
Close
12 / 36
A firefighter carries a baby rescued along with her mother from an area affected by mudslides caused by Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp;

A firefighter carries a baby rescued along with her mother from an area affected by mudslides caused by Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A firefighter carries a baby rescued along with her mother from an area affected by mudslides caused by Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  
Close
13 / 36
People walk at a school area that is being used as a temporary shelter for residents of neighboring villages affected by the mudslides, due to heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People walk at a school area that is being used as a temporary shelter for residents of neighboring villages affected by the mudslides, due to heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8....more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People walk at a school area that is being used as a temporary shelter for residents of neighboring villages affected by the mudslides, due to heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
14 / 36
Soldiers recover a body from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Soldiers recover a body from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Soldiers recover a body from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
15 / 36
Soldiers and a firefighter remove debris from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Soldiers and a firefighter remove debris from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Soldiers and a firefighter remove debris from an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 36
Rescue personnel using a sniffer dog work at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Rescue personnel using a sniffer dog work at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Rescue personnel using a sniffer dog work at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 36
A general view shows an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A general view shows an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A general view shows an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
18 / 36
The wreckage of a trailer is seen at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

The wreckage of a trailer is seen at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
The wreckage of a trailer is seen at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
Close
19 / 36
A woman and her daughter wait for goods at a school, being used as a temporary shelter for people from neighboring villages affected from the mudslides caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A woman and her daughter wait for goods at a school, being used as a temporary shelter for people from neighboring villages affected from the mudslides caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz,...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A woman and her daughter wait for goods at a school, being used as a temporary shelter for people from neighboring villages affected from the mudslides caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, in the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
20 / 36
People rest in a shelter after a passage of Storm Eta, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

People rest in a shelter after a passage of Storm Eta, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
People rest in a shelter after a passage of Storm Eta, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, November 8. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
21 / 36
A soldier stands at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

A soldier stands at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A soldier stands at an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
Close
22 / 36
A rescue worker helps a woman after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A rescue worker helps a woman after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A rescue worker helps a woman after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
23 / 36
A helicopter overflies a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, near the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A helicopter overflies a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, near the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
A helicopter overflies a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, near the village of Santa Elena, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
24 / 36
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher after being evacuated from an area affected by mudslides caused by Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria &nbsp;

Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher after being evacuated from an area affected by mudslides caused by Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Rescue workers place a woman on a stretcher after being evacuated from an area affected by mudslides caused by Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria  
Close
25 / 36
Car damaged by floods are seen near an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Car damaged by floods are seen near an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Car damaged by floods are seen near an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
Close
26 / 36
A general view shows an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

A general view shows an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A general view shows an area hit by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. Esteban Bilba/EFE/Pool via REUTERS
Close
27 / 36
A soldier helps a old woman to cross a flooded street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp; &nbsp;

A soldier helps a old woman to cross a flooded street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera    

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
A soldier helps a old woman to cross a flooded street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera    
Close
28 / 36
People are seen on the roof of a house after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

People are seen on the roof of a house after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People are seen on the roof of a house after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
29 / 36
Flood-affected people get on a boat to cross a street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Flood-affected people get on a boat to cross a street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Flood-affected people get on a boat to cross a street after passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 7. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
30 / 36
People cross a mudslide after the passage of Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People cross a mudslide after the passage of Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
People cross a mudslide after the passage of Storm Eta, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala, November 7. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
31 / 36
A woman and her son are helped by a soldier and a man to step down from a military bus after being rescued from their flooded home after the passage of Storm Eta, in El Progreso, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A woman and her son are helped by a soldier and a man to step down from a military bus after being rescued from their flooded home after the passage of Storm Eta, in El Progreso, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A woman and her son are helped by a soldier and a man to step down from a military bus after being rescued from their flooded home after the passage of Storm Eta, in El Progreso, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
32 / 36
Submerged cars are pictured at an area affected by floods after the passage of Storm Eta, in El Progreso, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Submerged cars are pictured at an area affected by floods after the passage of Storm Eta, in El Progreso, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Submerged cars are pictured at an area affected by floods after the passage of Storm Eta, in El Progreso, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
33 / 36
A child is taken into a helicopter by a rescue team members working in the aftermath of Storm Eta, in Cortes Department, Honduras, November 6. JOINT TASK FORCE-BRAVO/via REUTERS

A child is taken into a helicopter by a rescue team members working in the aftermath of Storm Eta, in Cortes Department, Honduras, November 6. JOINT TASK FORCE-BRAVO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A child is taken into a helicopter by a rescue team members working in the aftermath of Storm Eta, in Cortes Department, Honduras, November 6. JOINT TASK FORCE-BRAVO/via REUTERS
Close
34 / 36
Partially submerged truck and bus are seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Partially submerged truck and bus are seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Partially submerged truck and bus are seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
35 / 36
People look at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

People look at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
People look at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears

Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears

Next Slideshows

Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears

Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears

Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them.

Nov 10 2020
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said they have signed a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after more than a month of bloodshed.

Nov 10 2020
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nov 10 2020
Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida

Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida

Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida after making landfall in the Keys, flooding roads and residential neighborhoods and knocking out...

Nov 09 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Remembering the sacrifices of war

Remembering the sacrifices of war

A solemn day of remembrance as the world honors its veterans on Remembrance Day, Armistice Day and Veterans Day.

Thousands of Armenians demand prime minister quit over ceasefire

Thousands of Armenians demand prime minister quit over ceasefire

Thousands of Armenian demonstrators demand their prime minister resign over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan after six weeks of fighting.

Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears

Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears

Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them.

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said they have signed a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after more than a month of bloodshed.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida

Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida

Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida after making landfall in the Keys, flooding roads and residential neighborhoods and knocking out power for thousands as it moved back over the Gulf of Mexico.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Inside Stacey Abrams' Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'

Inside Stacey Abrams' Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'

Years of get-out-the-vote efforts spearheaded by Stacey Abrams and a legal onslaught against voter suppression from community groups and activists are behind the Democratic shift, experts say.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast