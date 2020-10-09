Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta
Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana. Hurricane Delta is approaching the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the...more
A man walks past a building that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A car is seen on a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Couple Ronda Fontenot, 58, and Jesse Wamboldt, 54, sit on the driveway of their home damaged by Hurricane Laura as they await the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man carries a shopping cart with supplies past a pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura remains in front of a home as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A sign is seen overturned from Hurricane Laura as traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Vinton, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jeremy Wood and Danny Schwem move a piece of metal roofing while making repairs as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Eugene Randle, who says he has lived through over a dozen hurricanes, sits with a generator and fuel outside his apartment ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Piles of debris collected after Hurricane Laura remain on the side of a road as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man walks past a gas station that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A family stands near their damaged vehicle after heavy rain before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A tree that fell during Hurricane Laura is seen on top of a house as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man walks in the flooded back yard of his house as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Don Wells smokes a cigarette on the porch of his boarded up home as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Cars move through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Jermaine Reed, 25, and Tehyanna Stevens, 21, pull their belongings past debris from Hurricane Laura as they evacuate their apartment complex ahead of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Danny Schwem, Jeremy Wood and Donna Landry hang a wooden cross to the entrance of their house as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man walks in the flooded front yard of his house as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A car moves through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Terry Rose places what is left of his belongings in the bed of his truck before evacuating as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. Rose, whose Lake Charles home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, has since been staying with his...more
Traffic moves bumper to bumper on I-10 west past Phillips 66 company as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. Phillips 66 on Thursday said all non-essential personnel have been released from the...more
Traffic is pictured along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A sign is posted along a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Cathy Evans secures her belongings in the bed of her truck as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Cars move through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
