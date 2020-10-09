Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 9, 2020 | 1:27pm EDT

Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta

Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana. Hurricane Delta is approaching the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana. Hurricane Delta is approaching the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana. Hurricane Delta is approaching the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 27
A man walks past a building that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A man walks past a building that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A man walks past a building that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
2 / 27
A car is seen on a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A car is seen on a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A car is seen on a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 27
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  
Close
4 / 27
Couple Ronda Fontenot, 58, and Jesse Wamboldt, 54, sit on the driveway of their home damaged by Hurricane Laura as they await the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Couple Ronda Fontenot, 58, and Jesse Wamboldt, 54, sit on the driveway of their home damaged by Hurricane Laura as they await the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Couple Ronda Fontenot, 58, and Jesse Wamboldt, 54, sit on the driveway of their home damaged by Hurricane Laura as they await the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
5 / 27
A man carries a shopping cart with supplies past a pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A man carries a shopping cart with supplies past a pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A man carries a shopping cart with supplies past a pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
6 / 27
A pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura remains in front of a home as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura remains in front of a home as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura remains in front of a home as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 27
A sign is seen overturned from Hurricane Laura as traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Vinton, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A sign is seen overturned from Hurricane Laura as traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Vinton, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A sign is seen overturned from Hurricane Laura as traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Vinton, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 27
Jeremy Wood and Danny Schwem move a piece of metal roofing while making repairs as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Jeremy Wood and Danny Schwem move a piece of metal roofing while making repairs as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Jeremy Wood and Danny Schwem move a piece of metal roofing while making repairs as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
9 / 27
Eugene Randle, who says he has lived through over a dozen hurricanes, sits with a generator and fuel outside his apartment ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Eugene Randle, who says he has lived through over a dozen hurricanes, sits with a generator and fuel outside his apartment ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Eugene Randle, who says he has lived through over a dozen hurricanes, sits with a generator and fuel outside his apartment ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
10 / 27
Piles of debris collected after Hurricane Laura remain on the side of a road as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Piles of debris collected after Hurricane Laura remain on the side of a road as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Piles of debris collected after Hurricane Laura remain on the side of a road as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 27
A man walks past a gas station that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A man walks past a gas station that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A man walks past a gas station that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
12 / 27
A family stands near their damaged vehicle after heavy rain before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A family stands near their damaged vehicle after heavy rain before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A family stands near their damaged vehicle after heavy rain before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 27
A tree that fell during Hurricane Laura is seen on top of a house as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A tree that fell during Hurricane Laura is seen on top of a house as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A tree that fell during Hurricane Laura is seen on top of a house as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
14 / 27
A man walks in the flooded back yard of his house as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man walks in the flooded back yard of his house as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A man walks in the flooded back yard of his house as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 27
Don Wells smokes a cigarette on the porch of his boarded up home as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Don Wells smokes a cigarette on the porch of his boarded up home as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Don Wells smokes a cigarette on the porch of his boarded up home as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
16 / 27
Cars move through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Cars move through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Cars move through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
17 / 27
Jermaine Reed, 25, and Tehyanna Stevens, 21, pull their belongings past debris from Hurricane Laura as they evacuate their apartment complex ahead of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Jermaine Reed, 25, and Tehyanna Stevens, 21, pull their belongings past debris from Hurricane Laura as they evacuate their apartment complex ahead of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Jermaine Reed, 25, and Tehyanna Stevens, 21, pull their belongings past debris from Hurricane Laura as they evacuate their apartment complex ahead of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
18 / 27
Danny Schwem, Jeremy Wood and Donna Landry hang a wooden cross to the entrance of their house as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Danny Schwem, Jeremy Wood and Donna Landry hang a wooden cross to the entrance of their house as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Danny Schwem, Jeremy Wood and Donna Landry hang a wooden cross to the entrance of their house as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
19 / 27
A man walks in the flooded front yard of his house as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man walks in the flooded front yard of his house as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A man walks in the flooded front yard of his house as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
20 / 27
A car moves through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A car moves through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A car moves through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
21 / 27
Terry Rose places what is left of his belongings in the bed of his truck before evacuating as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. Rose, whose Lake Charles home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, has since been staying with his sister in Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Terry Rose places what is left of his belongings in the bed of his truck before evacuating as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. Rose, whose Lake Charles home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, has since been staying with his...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Terry Rose places what is left of his belongings in the bed of his truck before evacuating as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. Rose, whose Lake Charles home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, has since been staying with his sister in Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
22 / 27
Traffic moves bumper to bumper on I-10 west past Phillips 66 company as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. Phillips 66 on Thursday said all non-essential personnel have been released from the Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, Gulf Coast Lubricants Plant (GCLP), and Lake Charles area terminals and pipelines ahead of Hurricane Delta. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Traffic moves bumper to bumper on I-10 west past Phillips 66 company as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. Phillips 66 on Thursday said all non-essential personnel have been released from the...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Traffic moves bumper to bumper on I-10 west past Phillips 66 company as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. Phillips 66 on Thursday said all non-essential personnel have been released from the Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, Gulf Coast Lubricants Plant (GCLP), and Lake Charles area terminals and pipelines ahead of Hurricane Delta. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
23 / 27
Traffic is pictured along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Traffic is pictured along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Traffic is pictured along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
24 / 27
A sign is posted along a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A sign is posted along a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A sign is posted along a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
25 / 27
Cathy Evans secures her belongings in the bed of her truck as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Cathy Evans secures her belongings in the bed of her truck as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Cathy Evans secures her belongings in the bed of her truck as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
26 / 27
Cars move through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Cars move through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Cars move through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for...

Next Slideshows

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and United Kingdom saw no respite in the...

12:49pm EDT
Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Police and demonstrators clash during protests and labor strikes against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

11:48am EDT
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.

11:20am EDT
Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta, the latest in a record-breaking series of violent storms, grows into a Category 3 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

10:19am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and United Kingdom saw no respite in the mounting number of infections.

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Police and demonstrators clash during protests and labor strikes against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.

Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta, the latest in a record-breaking series of violent storms, grows into a Category 3 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Midway, masks and social distancing at Mississippi State Fair

Midway, masks and social distancing at Mississippi State Fair

The Mississippi State Fair gets underway during the coronavirus outbreak with lower occupancy, sanitizer, masks and social distancing.

Alarm grows as Armenian-Azeri fighting threatens wider war

Alarm grows as Armenian-Azeri fighting threatens wider war

The renewed fighting has increased concern that Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia, could be sucked into the conflict.

Key moments from the Harris-Pence vice presidential debate

Key moments from the Harris-Pence vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court and climate change.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast