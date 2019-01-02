Storms of sand
A dust storm is seen in New South Wales, Australia December 31, 2018. Bronwyn Alder/via REUTERS
A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Britain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Venders display goods during a sandstorm in Khartoum, Sudan March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Men cover their faces as they make their way through the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
The sun is seen after dawn during storm Ophelia, which drew dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter, Britain October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
The Forbidden City is seen during a dust storm in Beijing, China May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A general view of the city is seen during a sandstorm in Homs, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man walks next to a tree during a dust storm in Kabul, Afghanistan August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Kurdish Syrian refugee covers her face as she waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man walks during a sandstorm in Dubai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Pakistan's Balochistan province April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman covers her face against a sandstorm on a street in the Tianjin municipality of Beijing, China March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Du
Sand blows across the coastal highway near Brega in eastern Libya, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A traffic light shows red as a dust storm blankets the Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise in Australia, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company, stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October...more
Two people look at the scene of a multiple vehicle collisions along Interstate-10 during a dust storm near Casa Grande, Arizona, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man walks past a coal plant amidst a dust storm in Lingwu, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
New year offerings to the Saint of Death
Followers of La Santa Muerte, a cult figure in Mexico often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, leave offerings to appeal for favors and give thanks for those...
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.
Vienna's male cheerleaders seek to redefine masculinity
Armed with blue sweatbands, tight shorts and an '80s soundtrack, the all-male Fearleaders deliver performances that are camp, acrobatic and funny, but their...
MORE IN PICTURES
Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan
A selection of images taken by former Reuters photographer Desmond Boylan, who passed away this week.
New year offerings to the Saint of Death
Followers of La Santa Muerte, a cult figure in Mexico often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, leave offerings to appeal for favors and give thanks for those granted.
U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico
U.S. border agents launched tear gas into Mexico early on Tuesday to deter a group of migrants that one official called "a violent mob" from crossing over from Tijuana, according to a Reuters witness and the U.S. government.
Pictures of the year 2018
Our top news photography from the past year.
Ringing in 2019
Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2019.
A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Scenes of protest and conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2018.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos of the year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.