Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 2, 2019 | 10:40am EST

Storms of sand

A dust storm is seen in New South Wales, Australia December 31, 2018. Bronwyn Alder/via REUTERS

A dust storm is seen in New South Wales, Australia December 31, 2018. Bronwyn Alder/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A dust storm is seen in New South Wales, Australia December 31, 2018. Bronwyn Alder/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 25
A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 25
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Britain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Britain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Britain, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Close
3 / 25
Venders display goods during a sandstorm in Khartoum, Sudan March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Venders display goods during a sandstorm in Khartoum, Sudan March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
Venders display goods during a sandstorm in Khartoum, Sudan March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
4 / 25
Men cover their faces as they make their way through the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Men cover their faces as they make their way through the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Men cover their faces as they make their way through the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
5 / 25
The sun is seen after dawn during storm Ophelia, which drew dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter, Britain October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The sun is seen after dawn during storm Ophelia, which drew dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter, Britain October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sun is seen after dawn during storm Ophelia, which drew dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter, Britain October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 25
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
7 / 25
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
8 / 25
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
9 / 25
The Forbidden City is seen during a dust storm in Beijing, China May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The Forbidden City is seen during a dust storm in Beijing, China May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
The Forbidden City is seen during a dust storm in Beijing, China May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 25
A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
11 / 25
A general view of the city is seen during a sandstorm in Homs, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A general view of the city is seen during a sandstorm in Homs, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A general view of the city is seen during a sandstorm in Homs, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
12 / 25
A man walks next to a tree during a dust storm in Kabul, Afghanistan August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man walks next to a tree during a dust storm in Kabul, Afghanistan August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A man walks next to a tree during a dust storm in Kabul, Afghanistan August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
13 / 25
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
14 / 25
A Kurdish Syrian refugee covers her face as she waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Kurdish Syrian refugee covers her face as she waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
A Kurdish Syrian refugee covers her face as she waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
15 / 25
Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2012
Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 25
Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2013
Dust envelops art installations during the Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
17 / 25
A man walks during a sandstorm in Dubai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A man walks during a sandstorm in Dubai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A man walks during a sandstorm in Dubai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
18 / 25
Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Pakistan's Balochistan province April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Pakistan's Balochistan province April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2011
Hindu devotees endure a dust storm while heading towards the Shri Hinglaj Mata Temple in Pakistan's Balochistan province April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
19 / 25
A woman covers her face against a sandstorm on a street in the Tianjin municipality of Beijing, China March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Du

A woman covers her face against a sandstorm on a street in the Tianjin municipality of Beijing, China March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Du

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2010
A woman covers her face against a sandstorm on a street in the Tianjin municipality of Beijing, China March 20, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Du
Close
20 / 25
Sand blows across the coastal highway near Brega in eastern Libya, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Sand blows across the coastal highway near Brega in eastern Libya, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2011
Sand blows across the coastal highway near Brega in eastern Libya, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
21 / 25
A traffic light shows red as a dust storm blankets the Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise in Australia, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A traffic light shows red as a dust storm blankets the Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise in Australia, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2009
A traffic light shows red as a dust storm blankets the Sydney Harbour Bridge at sunrise in Australia, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Close
22 / 25
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company, stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company, stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 28, 2010
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company, stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
23 / 25
Two people look at the scene of a multiple vehicle collisions along Interstate-10 during a dust storm near Casa Grande, Arizona, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Two people look at the scene of a multiple vehicle collisions along Interstate-10 during a dust storm near Casa Grande, Arizona, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2009
Two people look at the scene of a multiple vehicle collisions along Interstate-10 during a dust storm near Casa Grande, Arizona, December 22, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
24 / 25
A man walks past a coal plant amidst a dust storm in Lingwu, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks past a coal plant amidst a dust storm in Lingwu, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2011
A man walks past a coal plant amidst a dust storm in Lingwu, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

Next Slideshows

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

Murmurations of starlings dance in the sky over southern Israel.

10:25am EST
New year offerings to the Saint of Death

New year offerings to the Saint of Death

Followers of La Santa Muerte, a cult figure in Mexico often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, leave offerings to appeal for favors and give thanks for those...

8:45am EST
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

Dec 31 2018
Vienna's male cheerleaders seek to redefine masculinity

Vienna's male cheerleaders seek to redefine masculinity

Armed with blue sweatbands, tight shorts and an '80s soundtrack, the all-male Fearleaders deliver performances that are camp, acrobatic and funny, but their...

Dec 28 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

A selection of images taken by former Reuters photographer Desmond Boylan, who passed away this week.

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

Murmurations of starlings dance in the sky over southern Israel.

New year offerings to the Saint of Death

New year offerings to the Saint of Death

Followers of La Santa Muerte, a cult figure in Mexico often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, leave offerings to appeal for favors and give thanks for those granted.

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. border agents launched tear gas into Mexico early on Tuesday to deter a group of migrants that one official called "a violent mob" from crossing over from Tijuana, according to a Reuters witness and the U.S. government.

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Ringing in 2019

Ringing in 2019

Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2019.

A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Scenes of protest and conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2018.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast