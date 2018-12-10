Stranded at the border
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, takes shelter as she rests on a street in Tijuana, Mexico, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Migrants rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A migrant stands among tents during rainfall at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants make a line to receive food, as they stay in tents in a street close to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migrant looks in a mirror on a street in Tijuana, Mexico, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A migrant cleans himself as he stays in tents with fellow migrants close to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man looks for clothes in the garbage close to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants rest in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Migrants make a line to do their migrant registration in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migrant cleans her tent, as she stays in a street close to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Migrants clean the street as they stay in tents close to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migrant rests as she waits at the El Chaparral port of entry border crossing between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Migrants are seen in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A migrant walks next to tents as he stays in a street close to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Avi Reyes, 3, a migrant from Honduras and part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, eats outside a tent, where she stays with her family close to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018....more
A migrant boy plays with a ball as he stays with his family in a street close to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A migrant stands in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A migrant child takes shelter as he looks out of his family's tent on a street in Tijuana, Mexico, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A migrant looks in a mirror in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A migrant shelters as he rests on a street in Tijuana, Mexico, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
