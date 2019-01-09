Stranded migrants offered safe port

Migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. Italy allowed rescue ships to dock regularly until June of last year when the new populist government took over and Salvini,...more

Migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. Italy allowed rescue ships to dock regularly until June of last year when the new populist government took over and Salvini, who is also leader of the anti-immigration League party, closed the country s ports to humanitarian vessels. Since then, the EU executive often has had to conduct lengthy negotiations with member states in order to share out new arrivals before the rescue ships are allowed to dock. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

