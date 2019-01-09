Stranded migrants offered safe port
Migrants who were stranded on the NGO migrant rescue ships Sea-Watch 3 and Professor Albrecht Penck disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, Malta January 9, 2019. Forty-nine migrants...more
Migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. The agreement that ended the stalemate was brokered by the European Commission, and it calls for a total of some 300 migrants...more
Migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. The Sea-Watch 3, a vessel run by a German humanitarian group, plucked 32 people from an unsafe boat off the coast of Libya on...more
Migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. Italy allowed rescue ships to dock regularly until June of last year when the new populist government took over and Salvini,...more
Migrants are seen on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat as it docks at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. The majority of the nearly 300 migrants now in Malta will be shared among Germany, France, Portugal, Ireland, Romania,...more
Migrants are seen on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat as it docks at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. Over the last week, humanitarian groups had warned of growing physical and psychological distress among the migrants...more
Migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Migrant holding his child stands on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, operated by German NGO Sea-Watch, off the coast of Malta, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant blows soap bubbles on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant feeds her child on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant child helps crew members prepare a meal on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant stands on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants eat a meal on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 is seen off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants play a game of draughts on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant plays a guitar while resting on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
