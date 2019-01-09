Edition:
Stranded migrants offered safe port

Migrants who were stranded on the NGO migrant rescue ships Sea-Watch 3 and Professor Albrecht Penck disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, Malta January 9, 2019. Forty-nine migrants disembarked in Malta on Wednesday after spending more than two weeks stranded on board rescue ships, ending a standoff in which European Union countries had refused to offer them a safe port. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. The agreement that ended the stalemate was brokered by the European Commission, and it calls for a total of some 300 migrants who have reached Malta in recent weeks to be redistributed between eight EU countries, including Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. The Sea-Watch 3, a vessel run by a German humanitarian group, plucked 32 people from an unsafe boat off the coast of Libya on Dec. 22. Another German charity, Sea-Eye, rescued 17 others on Dec. 29. They had both been sailing back in forth in Maltese waters for days after Italy, Malta and all other EU countries refused to offer them a port of safety. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. Italy allowed rescue ships to dock regularly until June of last year when the new populist government took over and Salvini, who is also leader of the anti-immigration League party, closed the country s ports to humanitarian vessels. Since then, the EU executive often has had to conduct lengthy negotiations with member states in order to share out new arrivals before the rescue ships are allowed to dock. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants are seen on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat as it docks at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. The majority of the nearly 300 migrants now in Malta will be shared among Germany, France, Portugal, Ireland, Romania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy and Malta, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said. The remainder, including 44 Bangladeshis, will be sent home, he added. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants are seen on an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat as it docks at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. Over the last week, humanitarian groups had warned of growing physical and psychological distress among the migrants on the stranded boats, many of whom also suffered seasickness due to the rough seas. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at its base in Marsamxett Harbour, Valletta, January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Migrant holding his child stands on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, operated by German NGO Sea-Watch, off the coast of Malta, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant blows soap bubbles on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant feeds her child on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant child helps crew members prepare a meal on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant stands on the deck of the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant rests on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants eat a meal on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 is seen off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants play a game of draughts on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant plays a guitar while resting on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 off the coast of Malta in the central Mediterranean Sea January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

