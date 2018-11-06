Strange polling places
Voter Rene Burciaga casts his ballot in the midterm elections at Sunueva Laundromat in Chicago, Illinois, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/John Gress
Voters cast ballots at a polling station set up at the West Des Moines Fire Station 18 in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Lynda Klosterman casts her vote at a Theisen's Home & Auto store, during midterm elections, in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/KC McGinnis
Voters fill in their ballots at Mockingbird Vally Soccer club in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Voters prepare their ballots in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Voter Yvette Pryor casts her ballot at the Half Acre brewery in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/John Gress
Poll worker Carol Bower shows Brenda Ruzic how to use the voting machine at the Rock Dam Rod and Gun Club in Foster Township, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
People vote in a firehouse for midterm elections in Meriden, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Voters take to the polls at a location near the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man casts his ballot during the midterm election at Philomont Fire Station, in Purcellville, Virginia. REUTERS/Al Drago
