Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 7, 2017 | 2:20pm EDT

Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

A woman reacts during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman reacts during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A woman reacts during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 18
A girl reacts as police officers take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A girl reacts as police officers take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A girl reacts as police officers take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 18
A woman protests holding a towel stained with the blood of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after being wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman protests holding a towel stained with the blood of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after being wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2017....more

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A woman protests holding a towel stained with the blood of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after being wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 18
A girl reacts during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A girl reacts during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A girl reacts during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 18
Policemen take up position after a resident was killed during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Policemen take up position after a resident was killed during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Policemen take up position after a resident was killed during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
5 / 18
Women react during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Women react during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Women react during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and police officers in the Lins slum complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
6 / 18
Empty cartridges collected by residents are placed in front of the house of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after being wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Empty cartridges collected by residents are placed in front of the house of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after being wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Empty cartridges collected by residents are placed in front of the house of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after being wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 18
Julia (L) reacts during the funeral of her grandmother Marlene Conceicao, 76 and her mother Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Julia (L) reacts during the funeral of her grandmother Marlene Conceicao, 76 and her mother Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July...more

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Julia (L) reacts during the funeral of her grandmother Marlene Conceicao, 76 and her mother Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 18
A policeman takes up position after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A policeman takes up position after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A policeman takes up position after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 18
Relatives react over the body of Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, and next to Marlene Conceicao, 76, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, during their funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Relatives react over the body of Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, and next to Marlene Conceicao, 76, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, during their funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3,...more

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Relatives react over the body of Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, and next to Marlene Conceicao, 76, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, during their funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
10 / 18
Residents react as policemen take up positions during an operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents react as policemen take up positions during an operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Residents react as policemen take up positions during an operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 18
A neighbor reacts as she stands with her children in front of the house of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after getting wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A neighbor reacts as she stands with her children in front of the house of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after getting wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June...more

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A neighbor reacts as she stands with her children in front of the house of an elderly woman and her daughter who died after getting wounded during a violent clash between policemen and drug dealers in Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 18
Relatives and friends react during the funeral of Paulo Henrique de Oliveira,13, shot dead during a shootout between drug dealers and police, in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Relatives and friends react during the funeral of Paulo Henrique de Oliveira,13, shot dead during a shootout between drug dealers and police, in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Relatives and friends react during the funeral of Paulo Henrique de Oliveira,13, shot dead during a shootout between drug dealers and police, in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
13 / 18
Residents react during a police operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents react during a police operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Residents react during a police operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
14 / 18
Policemen take up position after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Policemen take up position after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Policemen take up position after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 18
Luis Carlos da Conceicao reacts over the body of his mother Marlene Conceicao, 76, and next to the body of his sister Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, during their funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Luis Carlos da Conceicao reacts over the body of his mother Marlene Conceicao, 76, and next to the body of his sister Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum,...more

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Luis Carlos da Conceicao reacts over the body of his mother Marlene Conceicao, 76, and next to the body of his sister Ana Cristina da Conceicao, 42, who were shot dead during a violent clash between drug dealers and policemen in Mangueira slum, during their funeral in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
16 / 18
A girl reacts as policemen take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A girl reacts as policemen take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A girl reacts as policemen take up positions after a resident was shot dead during a violent clash during an operation against drug dealers in Pavao Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
17 / 18
A taxi driver shows his mobile as it displays the app "OTT - Onde Tem Tiroteio" (Where Shootings are Happening) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A taxi driver shows his mobile as it displays the app "OTT - Onde Tem Tiroteio" (Where Shootings are Happening) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A taxi driver shows his mobile as it displays the app "OTT - Onde Tem Tiroteio" (Where Shootings are Happening) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
America's renewed space ambitions

America's renewed space ambitions

Next Slideshows

America's renewed space ambitions

America's renewed space ambitions

The White House makes a push for the final frontier, with visits to NASA facilities and an executive order to revive the National Space Council.

Jul 07 2017
Merkel hosts the G20

Merkel hosts the G20

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets the leaders of G20 nations in host city Hamburg.

Jul 07 2017
North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific...

Jul 07 2017
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Jul 07 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast