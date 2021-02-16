Stray dogs with bright blue fur found in Russia

A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia February 16, 2021. The pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant...more

A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia February 16, 2021. The pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

