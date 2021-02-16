Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Feb 16, 2021 | 1:33pm EST

Stray dogs with bright blue fur found in Russia

A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia February 16, 2021. The pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia February 16, 2021. The pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia February 16, 2021. The pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva
Close
1 / 6
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva
Close
2 / 6
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva
Close
3 / 6
Dogs with blue fur are pictured inside cages at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

Dogs with blue fur are pictured inside cages at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Dogs with blue fur are pictured inside cages at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva
Close
4 / 6
A dog with blue fur lies inside a cage at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

A dog with blue fur lies inside a cage at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A dog with blue fur lies inside a cage at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva
Close
5 / 6
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Next Slideshows

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

1:30pm EST
Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions are without power as extreme cold grips much of the United States.

12:34pm EST
Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade

Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade

The heaviest snowfall to hit Greece in 12 years triggered power cuts, disrupted transport as authorities briefly closed off sections of highways and appealed to...

8:13am EST
The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Feb 15 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions are without power as extreme cold grips much of the United States.

Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade

Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade

The heaviest snowfall to hit Greece in 12 years triggered power cuts, disrupted transport as authorities briefly closed off sections of highways and appealed to the public to avoid non-essential travel.

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Fiery final lap at crash-filled Daytona 500

Fiery final lap at crash-filled Daytona 500

Michael McDowell emerged from an ugly final-lap wreck to take the lead and went on to win the weather- and crash-delayed running of the Daytona 500.

Smaller protests in Myanmar as junta deploys more troops, military vehicles

Smaller protests in Myanmar as junta deploys more troops, military vehicles

Protesters in Myanmar keep up demands for the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to military rule despite the deployment of armored vehicles and more soldiers on the streets.

Valentine's Day during a pandemic

Valentine's Day during a pandemic

Celebrating Valentine's Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Overjoyed" Harry and Meghan expecting second child

Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan as they announce a second child is on the way.

Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations

Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations

The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast