Street style at London Fashion Week
A woman walks outside of a venue at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A fashion fan outside of a venue at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People line up outside a venue at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People pose outside of a venue at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A photographer takes a photo outside of a venue at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People pose for photographers during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
A woman poses for photographers outside a venue at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A photographer takes pictures of people outside a venue at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Fashion fans outside of a venue at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A fashion fan poses for photographers outside a venue at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A fashion fans poses for photographers outside a venue at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A fashion fans poses for photographers during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
People pose for photographers during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
