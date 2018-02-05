Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 5, 2018 | 2:35pm EST

Streets of Philadelphia

Fans set off fireworks while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' Superbowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Police clash with fans in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Eagles fans celebrate in downtown Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Beer cans and liquor bottles lay on the ground after fans celebrated following the Superbowl in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A police officer stands beside a destroyed Macy's storefront. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Eagles fans celebrate. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Fans celebrate on Broad Street. Beth Soffer/via REUTERS.

Tom Roush waves a flag. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Fans celebrate. REUTERS/Mark Makela

People on the streets of Philadelphia. ROBERT MORAN/THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER/via REUTERS

Police officers celebrate. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Eagles fans celebrate. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Fans celebrate. REUTERS/Chris Kaufman

Fans celebrate. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A fan wearing an underdog mask celebrates. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A worker saws a broken awning from the Ritz Carlton Hotel after celebrating fans climbed and jumped on it. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Fans celebrate. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Eagles fans celebrate. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

A woman smokes a cigarette while watching fans celebrate. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Police officers watch the Superbowl. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A man sells Super Bowl LII Champions shirts. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Fans set off fireworks while celebrating. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Mark Capella holds a pair of home-made wings. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Nick Sarro smokes a cigarette draped in a U.S. flag. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Police cycle past traffic markers with riot helmets as fans celebrate. REUTERS/Mark Makela

