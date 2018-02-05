Streets of Philadelphia
Fans set off fireworks while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' Superbowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Police clash with fans in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Eagles fans celebrate in downtown Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Beer cans and liquor bottles lay on the ground after fans celebrated following the Superbowl in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A police officer stands beside a destroyed Macy's storefront. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Eagles fans celebrate. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Fans celebrate on Broad Street. Beth Soffer/via REUTERS.
Tom Roush waves a flag. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Fans celebrate. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People on the streets of Philadelphia. ROBERT MORAN/THE PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER/via REUTERS
Police officers celebrate. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Eagles fans celebrate. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Fans celebrate. REUTERS/Chris Kaufman
Fans celebrate. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A fan wearing an underdog mask celebrates. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A worker saws a broken awning from the Ritz Carlton Hotel after celebrating fans climbed and jumped on it. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Fans celebrate. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Eagles fans celebrate. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
A woman smokes a cigarette while watching fans celebrate. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Police officers watch the Superbowl. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man sells Super Bowl LII Champions shirts. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Fans set off fireworks while celebrating. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Mark Capella holds a pair of home-made wings. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Nick Sarro smokes a cigarette draped in a U.S. flag. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Police cycle past traffic markers with riot helmets as fans celebrate. REUTERS/Mark Makela
