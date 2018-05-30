Strike causes gas shortage in Brazil
Sergio Silva, 18, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Silva bought gasoline for his father's car. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Patricia Vieira, 23, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Vieira bought gasoline to take her pregnant sister to the hospital. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Paulo Henrique, 15, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Henrique bought gasoline for his father who needed to go to hospital. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Arlindo Miranda, 54, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Miranda bought gasoline for a sick friend. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Jose Francisco, 65, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Francisco bought gasoline for his private motorcycle. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Sebastiao Rodrigues, 54, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Rodrigues bought gasoline for a sick elderly woman. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rodrigo de Moraes, 16, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Moraes bought gasoline for his family's car. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Mireya dos Santos, 34, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Dos Santos bought gasoline for her private car. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Hawaii's relentless lava
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.
Israel-Gaza border quiet after ceasefire
The Israel-Gaza border falls quiet on Wednesday under an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire after the most intense flareup of hostilities since a 2014 war.
Police clear out Paris migrant camp
Police clear an illegal refugee camp in Paris, in the French government's latest attempt to deal with a migrant influx the country has been facing for the past three years.
