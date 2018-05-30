Edition:
Strike causes gas shortage in Brazil

Sergio Silva, 18, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Silva bought gasoline for his father's car. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Patricia Vieira, 23, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Vieira bought gasoline to take her pregnant sister to the hospital. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Paulo Henrique, 15, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Henrique bought gasoline for his father who needed to go to hospital. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Arlindo Miranda, 54, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Miranda bought gasoline for a sick friend. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Jose Francisco, 65, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Francisco bought gasoline for his private motorcycle. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Sebastiao Rodrigues, 54, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Rodrigues bought gasoline for a sick elderly woman. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Rodrigo de Moraes, 16, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Moraes bought gasoline for his family's car. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Mireya dos Santos, 34, poses with a canister with gasoline after filling it at a gas station in the outskirts of Brasilia. Dos Santos bought gasoline for her private car. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

