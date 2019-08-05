Strike grips Hong Kong
Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway personnel try to prevent a protester from blocking the door of a train as protesters disrupt MTR services at Fortress Hill station in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. Hong Kong was plunged into fresh chaos on Monday...more
Traffic is seen after protesters placed barricades to block the road, at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Fortress Hill station staff stand in front of gantries as the station is temporary closed due to disruption of the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) services by protesters, in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A commuter argues with a protester as a train is stalled during disruption of the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) services by protesters, in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A passenger sits in a stalled train during a disruption of Mass Transit Railway (MTR) services by protesters at Fortress Hill station in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Mass Transit Railway (MTR) personnel holds up a stop sign towards protesters who are disrupting MTR services at Fortress Hill station in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A passenger leaves following a suspension of train services after protesters disrupted Mass Transit Railway (MTR) services, at Fortress Hill station in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Protesters stand at a door of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway train to disrupt its service at Fortress Hill station in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hong Kong police line up after protersters blocked the Cross Harbour Tunnel in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Passengers queue to ride a bus after a service delay in Cross Harbour Tunnel in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Protesters use barricades to block the road at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Workers remove barricades that were placed by protesters to block the road, at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Passenger exit a stalled train during a disruption of Mass Transit Railway (MTR) services by protesters at Fortress Hill station in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A protester uses his hand to prevent the doors of a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway train from closing during a disruption of MTR services at Fortress Hill station in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a stone at a police station in Tseung Kwan O residential district, in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A demonstrator throws umbrellas into a fire during an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-extradition bill protesters are seen among the smoke during a protest in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Police officers fire tear gas towards protesters during an anti-extradition bill protest in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Demonstrators react as riot police point strong flashlights to their faces after an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers advance toward anti-extradition bill protesters during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Police officers hold a banner that warns protesters of tear gas, during an anti-extradition protest in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anti-extradition bill protesters block a police car on Victoria Road in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Demonstrators are seen amidst smoke from tear gas during an anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An anti-extradition demonstrator holds a makeshift shield made out of a road sign during a protest in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Riot police block off a residential area during an anti-extradition bill protest in Des Voux Road, Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019.
A demonstrator paints a graffiti reading "Strike on May 1st, the Government is a dog" during an anti-extradition bill protest in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anti-extradition bill protesters arrive at Causeway Bay subway station to join the protest, in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A priest is seen in front of riot police during an anti-extradition bill protest in Kennedy Town, Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
