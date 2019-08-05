Strike grips Hong Kong

Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway personnel try to prevent a protester from blocking the door of a train as protesters disrupt MTR services at Fortress Hill station in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. Hong Kong was plunged into fresh chaos on Monday...more

Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway personnel try to prevent a protester from blocking the door of a train as protesters disrupt MTR services at Fortress Hill station in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2019. Hong Kong was plunged into fresh chaos on Monday as a general strike followed another weekend of violent protests, paralyzing transport, leading to more than 200 flight cancellations and bringing the city to an unprecedented standstill. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

