Strike paralyzes Venezuela
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator walks behind a fire barricade while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces move along a street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during clashes with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator aims a homemade weapon at riot security forces as they clash during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A couple looks through a window during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator runs away while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman crosses under the remains of a burned car used to close a sidewalk during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
A demonstrator is seen near a graffiti that reads "Hello dictatorship, do you have bread?" while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres...more
A woman gestures as she walks back towards demonstrators after arguing with the police, during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators hide from riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
An opposition supporter blocks a road during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Demonstrators cross over a barricade while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman walks in front of a graffiti that reads "There is no peace with hunger" during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Cardboard crosses with the name of opposition supporters killed during demonstrations are seen on a fence during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
People pass through a street blocked by riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People cross under ropes used to close a sidewalk during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator jumps over a barricade while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters use trees to build barricades on the street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators drag a telephone box to build a barricade while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A pedestrian walks through a barricade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter carries a piece of wood to build a barricade on the street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters look on during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
People walk along an empty street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People walk along an empty street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman walks on a street close to a graffiti that reads "closed because of the dictatorship" during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
