Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 20, 2017 | 8:15pm EDT

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 30
Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Caracas's main highway is seen empty during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
2 / 30
A demonstrator walks behind a fire barricade while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator walks behind a fire barricade while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A demonstrator walks behind a fire barricade while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 30
Riot security forces move along a street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

Riot security forces move along a street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Riot security forces move along a street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
Close
4 / 30
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during clashes with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrator is helped by others during clashes with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during clashes with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 30
A demonstrator aims a homemade weapon at riot security forces as they clash during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator aims a homemade weapon at riot security forces as they clash during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A demonstrator aims a homemade weapon at riot security forces as they clash during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 30
A couple looks through a window during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

A couple looks through a window during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A couple looks through a window during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
Close
7 / 30
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 30
A demonstrator runs away while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator runs away while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A demonstrator runs away while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 30
A woman crosses under the remains of a burned car used to close a sidewalk during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

A woman crosses under the remains of a burned car used to close a sidewalk during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A woman crosses under the remains of a burned car used to close a sidewalk during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Close
10 / 30
A demonstrator is seen near a graffiti that reads "Hello dictatorship, do you have bread?" while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator is seen near a graffiti that reads "Hello dictatorship, do you have bread?" while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A demonstrator is seen near a graffiti that reads "Hello dictatorship, do you have bread?" while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 30
A woman gestures as she walks back towards demonstrators after arguing with the police, during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman gestures as she walks back towards demonstrators after arguing with the police, during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A woman gestures as she walks back towards demonstrators after arguing with the police, during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
12 / 30
A demonstrator looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A demonstrator looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 30
Demonstrators hide from riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

Demonstrators hide from riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Demonstrators hide from riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
Close
14 / 30
An opposition supporter blocks a road during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

An opposition supporter blocks a road during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An opposition supporter blocks a road during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Close
15 / 30
Demonstrators cross over a barricade while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators cross over a barricade while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Demonstrators cross over a barricade while clashing with riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 30
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 30
A woman walks in front of a graffiti that reads "There is no peace with hunger" during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman walks in front of a graffiti that reads "There is no peace with hunger" during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A woman walks in front of a graffiti that reads "There is no peace with hunger" during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
18 / 30
Cardboard crosses with the name of opposition supporters killed during demonstrations are seen on a fence during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

Cardboard crosses with the name of opposition supporters killed during demonstrations are seen on a fence during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Cardboard crosses with the name of opposition supporters killed during demonstrations are seen on a fence during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
Close
19 / 30
People pass through a street blocked by riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People pass through a street blocked by riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People pass through a street blocked by riot security forces during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
20 / 30
People cross under ropes used to close a sidewalk during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People cross under ropes used to close a sidewalk during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People cross under ropes used to close a sidewalk during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
21 / 30
A demonstrator jumps over a barricade while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator jumps over a barricade while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A demonstrator jumps over a barricade while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
22 / 30
Opposition supporters use trees to build barricades on the street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters use trees to build barricades on the street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Opposition supporters use trees to build barricades on the street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 30
Demonstrators drag a telephone box to build a barricade while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators drag a telephone box to build a barricade while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Demonstrators drag a telephone box to build a barricade while participating in a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 30
A pedestrian walks through a barricade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A pedestrian walks through a barricade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
A pedestrian walks through a barricade during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
25 / 30
An opposition supporter carries a piece of wood to build a barricade on the street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter carries a piece of wood to build a barricade on the street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
An opposition supporter carries a piece of wood to build a barricade on the street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
26 / 30
Opposition supporters look on during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

Opposition supporters look on during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Opposition supporters look on during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Fabiola Ferrero
Close
27 / 30
People walk along an empty street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People walk along an empty street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People walk along an empty street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
28 / 30
People walk along an empty street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People walk along an empty street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
People walk along an empty street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
29 / 30
A woman walks on a street close to a graffiti that reads "closed because of the dictatorship" during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman walks on a street close to a graffiti that reads "closed because of the dictatorship" during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A woman walks on a street close to a graffiti that reads "closed because of the dictatorship" during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Next Slideshows

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump showcases a panoply of American-made products, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.

Jul 20 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 20 2017
President Trump's first six months

President Trump's first six months

Our defining images from the first six months of the Trump presidency.

Jul 20 2017
Wildfires rage across California

Wildfires rage across California

Crews battled dozens of wildfires raging across California, where flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in the state so far in 2017 than a year...

Jul 20 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast