Pictures | Tue May 18, 2021 | 10:32am EDT

Strippers return to work but COVID rules hurt pay

April Haze, a San Jose-based stripper, teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. As some of the United States' estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as strippers are confronting a transformed industry. Revenue in the industry is estimated to have decreased 17.4% in 2020 and is forecast to fall another 1.5% this year, according to research by IBISWorld.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
April Haze, a San Jose-based stripper, teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. As some of the United States' estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as strippers are confronting a transformed industry. Revenue in the industry is estimated to have decreased 17.4% in 2020 and is forecast to fall another 1.5% this year, according to research by IBISWorld.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
A drawing made by a friend and fellow stripper sits amongst April Haze's makeup at her home in San Jose, California, April 21, 2021. Some strippers, including April Haze, turned to online work when clubs closed. She made $400 in her first month on the content-sharing site OnlyFans, far less than the over $700 she would make per night stripping at Cheetahs in Sunnyvale.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Savannah Rain, an Oakland-based stripper,  puts on her makeup at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021. Rain, a 23-year-old stripper, went on paid dates with "sugar daddy" clients and stripped online through Only Fans over the past year, but still ended up draining her savings. The reopening of clubs means she can cover rent again. And returning to live stripping also allowed her to reconnect with part of herself, Rain said. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Savannah Rain curls her eyelashes at home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021. "I feel like the most whole version of myself when I'm in the club," said Rain, whose stage name is Sage. "It's a safe space for me to express my femininity and my sexuality." REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Savannah Rain  stands in fluffy black slippers while she puts on her makeup at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 21, 2021. "At the club, people realize that I'm working, whereas with OnlyFans, a lot of people think, 'Oh, it's just a side hustle' or 'I'm doing her a favor by subscribing,'" said Haze, 25, who asked to be identified by her stage name. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze keeps her dance clothes and lingerie she wears for work in sticker covered shoe boxes in her home in San Jose, California, April 21, 2021. Under guidelines in San Francisco, for instance, strip clubs that offer food are able to reopen, but strippers and patrons must keep their masks on. Performances are limited to stage dances, with no physical contact with customers. Lap dances and private "VIP" rooms, the source of the majority of a stripper's income, are still prohibited.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze looks through her lingerie and dance clothes she wears to strip in San Jose, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Brittney, a Sacramento-based stripper, plays with her dog Blue at her home in Sacramento, California, on  April 17, 2021. Brittney, who drives to San Francisco to work from her home in Sacramento, some two hours away, is not sure it even makes financial sense for her to strip in California anymore. She is considering occasionally traveling to Las Vegas, where she hopes she can earn more. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Brittney looks over the dance clothes and lingerie she use to wear for work before the pandemic at her home in Sacramento, California, on  April 17, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Brittney holds up a lace body suit she use to wear for work before the pandemic at her home in Sacramento, California, on  April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Savannah Rain cuts up fruits and vegetables for her pet rats while her dog Goya watches at her home in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Savannah Rain waters her vegetable garden at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze zips up her heels before teaching a pole dance class at Revel Room Studio in Milpitas, California, April 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Savannah Rain picks up her pet rat Thumper at her home in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Savannah Rain picks up her pet rat Thumper at her home in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Underwear, masks and vitamins are just a few of the things Savannah Rain keeps in her  "stripper bag" with all of the gear she needs for the night at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Savannah Rain goes through her "stripper bag" with all of the gear she needs for the night at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

One of many paintings created by Savannah Rain hangs in the hallway of her home in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze poses for a photo with her pole at her home in San Jose, California, April 15, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze stretches before teaching pole dance classes at Revel Room Studio in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Savannah Rain eats a snack while caring for her two pet rats, Thumper and Bambi, along with her dog Goya at her home in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Savannah Rain puts on her makeup at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Savannah Rain puts on her makeup at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Brittney looks over the dance clothes and lingerie she use to wear for work before the pandemic at her home in Sacramento, California, on  April 17, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Brittney looks over the dance clothes and lingerie she use to wear for work before the pandemic at her home in Sacramento, California, on  April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Savannah Rain carries a bowl of fruits and vegetables for her pet rats while her dog Goya watches at her home in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze poses for a photo at her home in San Jose, California, April 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze keeps her dance clothes and lingerie she wears for work in sticker covered shoe boxes in her home in San Jose, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze stretches before teaching pole dance classes at Revel Room Studio in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021.   REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

