Strippers return to work but COVID rules hurt pay
April Haze, a San Jose-based stripper, teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. As some of the United States' estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as...more
A drawing made by a friend and fellow stripper sits amongst April Haze's makeup at her home in San Jose, California, April 21, 2021. Some strippers, including April Haze, turned to online work when clubs closed. She made $400 in her first month on...more
Savannah Rain, an Oakland-based stripper, puts on her makeup at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021. Rain, a 23-year-old stripper, went on paid dates with "sugar daddy"...more
Savannah Rain curls her eyelashes at home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021. "I feel like the most whole version of myself when I'm in the club," said Rain, whose stage name is Sage....more
Savannah Rain stands in fluffy black slippers while she puts on her makeup at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
April Haze teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 21, 2021. "At the club, people realize that I'm working, whereas with OnlyFans, a lot of people think, 'Oh, it's just a side hustle' or 'I'm...more
April Haze keeps her dance clothes and lingerie she wears for work in sticker covered shoe boxes in her home in San Jose, California, April 21, 2021. Under guidelines in San Francisco, for instance, strip clubs that offer food are able to reopen, but...more
April Haze looks through her lingerie and dance clothes she wears to strip in San Jose, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Brittney, a Sacramento-based stripper, plays with her dog Blue at her home in Sacramento, California, on April 17, 2021. Brittney, who drives to San Francisco to work from her home in Sacramento, some two hours away, is not sure it even makes...more
Brittney looks over the dance clothes and lingerie she use to wear for work before the pandemic at her home in Sacramento, California, on April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Brittney holds up a lace body suit she use to wear for work before the pandemic at her home in Sacramento, California, on April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Savannah Rain cuts up fruits and vegetables for her pet rats while her dog Goya watches at her home in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Savannah Rain waters her vegetable garden at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
April Haze zips up her heels before teaching a pole dance class at Revel Room Studio in Milpitas, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Savannah Rain picks up her pet rat Thumper at her home in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Savannah Rain picks up her pet rat Thumper at her home in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Underwear, masks and vitamins are just a few of the things Savannah Rain keeps in her "stripper bag" with all of the gear she needs for the night at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May...more
Savannah Rain goes through her "stripper bag" with all of the gear she needs for the night at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
One of many paintings created by Savannah Rain hangs in the hallway of her home in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
April Haze poses for a photo with her pole at her home in San Jose, California, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
April Haze stretches before teaching pole dance classes at Revel Room Studio in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
April Haze teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Savannah Rain eats a snack while caring for her two pet rats, Thumper and Bambi, along with her dog Goya at her home in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Savannah Rain puts on her makeup at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Savannah Rain puts on her makeup at her home in Oakland, California, before going to work at San Francisco's Gold Club Strip Club on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Brittney looks over the dance clothes and lingerie she use to wear for work before the pandemic at her home in Sacramento, California, on April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Brittney looks over the dance clothes and lingerie she use to wear for work before the pandemic at her home in Sacramento, California, on April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Savannah Rain carries a bowl of fruits and vegetables for her pet rats while her dog Goya watches at her home in Oakland, California, on May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
April Haze poses for a photo at her home in San Jose, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
April Haze keeps her dance clothes and lingerie she wears for work in sticker covered shoe boxes in her home in San Jose, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
April Haze stretches before teaching pole dance classes at Revel Room Studio in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
April Haze teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
