Strong earthquake collapses buildings in Turkey
Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30....more
Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu
Locals look at a damaged building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu
