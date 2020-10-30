Edition:
Strong earthquake collapses buildings in Turkey

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2020
Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu

Locals look at a damaged building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, October 30. REUTERS/Tuncay Dersinlioglu

