Strong earthquake shakes Croatia
A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia December 29. Slaven Branislav Babic/PIXSELL
Destroyed houses and a car are seen on a street after an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL
A rescue worker walks in front of a damaged building after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman looks out of the roof of a damaged house after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake, in Brest Pokupski village, Croatia, December 28. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A patient is evacuated outside a hospital after an earthquake, in Sisak, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People walk past a collapsed building after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People clean debris after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Workers clean debris near a damaged building after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People clean a street after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man walks over debris after an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A police officer secures the area after an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A wheel dozer cleans debris after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man removes debris from a damaged car after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People carry paintings out of a building after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A damage home of Ankica Loncarevic is seen after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, December 28. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A man stands on a street next to destroyed houses on a street after an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL
The moon is seen over a damaged building after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People clean debris after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island
Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the...
EU begins effort to vaccinate 450 million
The EU's campaign to vaccinate Europeans against COVID-19 will be a marathon effort to administer shots to enough of the bloc's 450 million people to defeat the...
A blurry 2020: Our year of living behind plastic
Using plastic barriers to contain the spread of coronavirus this year.
Our oddest photos from 2020
Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.
Christmas during COVID
Scenes from a holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Motor home explosion rocks Nashville
A 63-year-old suspect in the bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas Day morning was killed in the blast that destroyed his motor home and damaged more than 40 businesses, authorities said.
Pictures of the year 2020
Our top news photography from the past year.
Thousands of migrants without shelter after Bosnia camp burned down
More than a thousand migrants were left to sleep in the cold after their camp burned down amid a dispute among Bosnian politicians over where to house them.