Pictures | Tue Dec 29, 2020 | 11:40am EST

Strong earthquake shakes Croatia

A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia December 29. Slaven Branislav Babic/PIXSELL

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Destroyed houses and a car are seen on a street after an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A rescue worker walks in front of a damaged building after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A woman looks out of the roof of a damaged house after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake, in Brest Pokupski village, Croatia, December 28. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
A patient is evacuated outside a hospital after an earthquake, in Sisak, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
People walk past a collapsed building after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
People clean debris after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Workers clean debris near a damaged building after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
People clean a street after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A man walks over debris after an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A police officer secures the area after an earthquake, in Zagreb, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A wheel dozer cleans debris after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A man removes debris from a damaged car after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
People carry paintings out of a building after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A damage home of Ankica Loncarevic is seen after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, December 28. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
A man stands on a street next to destroyed houses on a street after an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
The moon is seen over a damaged building after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
People clean debris after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, December 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
