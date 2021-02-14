Strong earthquake shakes Fukushima
A staff member of a library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves by a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, February 14. The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and...more
A gate is seen broken in Koori, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A landslide caused by a strong earthquake blocks Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Collapsed exterior wall of a building caused by a strong earthquake are seen on the street in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Hidenori Yahiro, 56, an owner of a bar, cleans up broken bottles and cups at his bar after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ambulance crew members stand in the hotel corridor following a strong earthquake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 13. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A collapsed wall by a strong earthquake is pictured in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A landslide caused by a strong earthquake blocks on Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS
People are seen at a temporary evacuation center using partitions for social distancing in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A owner of a bar cleans up broken bottles at a her shop after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture Japan, February 14. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An aerial view shows a landslide caused by a strong earthquake is seen on a circuit course in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Mitsue Hisa, 70, an owner of a Japanese izakaya pub, cleans up broken dishes at her shop after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sake bottles lie on the display window after they fell by a strong earthquake at Japanese izakaya pub in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A staff member of library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves by a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14. REUTERS/Issei Kato
