Pictures | Sun Feb 14, 2021

Strong earthquake shakes Fukushima

A staff member of a library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves by a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, February 14.  The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Japan's Fukushima, the area closest to the epicenter. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A staff member of a library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves by a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, February 14.  The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Japan's Fukushima, the area closest to the epicenter.

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
A staff member of a library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves by a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, February 14.  The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Japan's Fukushima, the area closest to the epicenter. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A gate is seen broken in Koori, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14.

A gate is seen broken in Koori, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
A gate is seen broken in Koori, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A landslide caused by a strong earthquake blocks Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14.

A landslide caused by a strong earthquake blocks Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
A landslide caused by a strong earthquake blocks Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Collapsed exterior wall of a building caused by a strong earthquake are seen on the street in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14.

Collapsed exterior wall of a building caused by a strong earthquake are seen on the street in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14.   REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Collapsed exterior wall of a building caused by a strong earthquake are seen on the street in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14.   REUTERS/Issei Kato
Hidenori Yahiro, 56, an owner of a bar, cleans up broken bottles and cups at his bar after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14.

Hidenori Yahiro, 56, an owner of a bar, cleans up broken bottles and cups at his bar after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Hidenori Yahiro, 56, an owner of a bar, cleans up broken bottles and cups at his bar after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ambulance crew members stand in the hotel corridor following a strong earthquake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 13.

Ambulance crew members stand in the hotel corridor following a strong earthquake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 13.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Ambulance crew members stand in the hotel corridor following a strong earthquake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 13.  REUTERS/Issei Kato
A collapsed wall by a strong earthquake is pictured in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14.

A collapsed wall by a strong earthquake is pictured in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
A collapsed wall by a strong earthquake is pictured in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A landslide caused by a strong earthquake blocks on Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14.

A landslide caused by a strong earthquake blocks on Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
A landslide caused by a strong earthquake blocks on Joban Expressway in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS
People are seen at a temporary evacuation center using partitions for social distancing in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14.

People are seen at a temporary evacuation center using partitions for social distancing in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
People are seen at a temporary evacuation center using partitions for social distancing in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A owner of a bar cleans up broken bottles at a her shop after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture Japan, February 14.

A owner of a bar cleans up broken bottles at a her shop after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture Japan, February 14.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
A owner of a bar cleans up broken bottles at a her shop after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture Japan, February 14.  REUTERS/Issei Kato
An aerial view shows a landslide caused by a strong earthquake is seen on a circuit course in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14.

An aerial view shows a landslide caused by a strong earthquake is seen on a circuit course in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14.   Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
An aerial view shows a landslide caused by a strong earthquake is seen on a circuit course in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, February 14.   Kyodo/via REUTERS
Mitsue Hisa, 70, an owner of a Japanese izakaya pub, cleans up broken dishes at her shop after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14.

Mitsue Hisa, 70, an owner of a Japanese izakaya pub, cleans up broken dishes at her shop after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Mitsue Hisa, 70, an owner of a Japanese izakaya pub, cleans up broken dishes at her shop after a strong quake in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sake bottles lie on the display window after they fell by a strong earthquake at Japanese izakaya pub in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14.

Sake bottles lie on the display window after they fell by a strong earthquake at Japanese izakaya pub in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14.   REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Sake bottles lie on the display window after they fell by a strong earthquake at Japanese izakaya pub in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14.   REUTERS/Issei Kato
A staff member of library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves by a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14.

A staff member of library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves by a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14.   REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
A staff member of library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves by a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, February 14.   REUTERS/Issei Kato
The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

