Strong earthquake shakes Fukushima

A staff member of a library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves by a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, February 14. The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Japan's Fukushima, the area closest to the epicenter. REUTERS/Issei Kato

