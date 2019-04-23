Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 23, 2019 | 2:30pm EDT

Strong earthquake shakes Philippines

A rescuer carries a search dog as they try to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. Rescue teams are searching for the missing after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country's biggest island. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A rescuer carries a search dog as they try to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. Rescue teams are searching for the missing after a 6.1 magnitude...more

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A rescuer carries a search dog as they try to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. Rescue teams are searching for the missing after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country's biggest island. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
1 / 10
Debris and rubble surround the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish after an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Debris and rubble surround the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish after an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Debris and rubble surround the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish after an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
2 / 10
Debris and rubble are pictured inside the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish after an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Debris and rubble are pictured inside the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish after an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Debris and rubble are pictured inside the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish after an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
3 / 10
Rescuers are seen at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Rescuers are seen at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Rescuers are seen at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
4 / 10
Onlookers react as rescuers attempt to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Onlookers react as rescuers attempt to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Onlookers react as rescuers attempt to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
5 / 10
Debris and rubble surround the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish after an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Debris and rubble surround the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish after an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Debris and rubble surround the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish after an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
6 / 10
Residents sit outside after being evacuated from the condominium building after an earthquake in Makati City, April 22. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

Residents sit outside after being evacuated from the condominium building after an earthquake in Makati City, April 22. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Residents sit outside after being evacuated from the condominium building after an earthquake in Makati City, April 22. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales
Close
7 / 10
Employees wait outside after being evacuated from the office building after an earthquake in Makati City, April 22. REUTERS/Martin Petty

Employees wait outside after being evacuated from the office building after an earthquake in Makati City, April 22. REUTERS/Martin Petty

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Employees wait outside after being evacuated from the office building after an earthquake in Makati City, April 22. REUTERS/Martin Petty
Close
8 / 10
A rescuer assists a search dog as they try to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town,, Pampanga province, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A rescuer assists a search dog as they try to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town,, Pampanga province, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
A rescuer assists a search dog as they try to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town,, Pampanga province, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
9 / 10
Residents sit outside after being evacuated from the condominium building after an earthquake in Makati City, April 22. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

Residents sit outside after being evacuated from the condominium building after an earthquake in Makati City, April 22. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
Residents sit outside after being evacuated from the condominium building after an earthquake in Makati City, April 22. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Mourning in Sri Lanka

Mourning in Sri Lanka

Next Slideshows

Mourning in Sri Lanka

Mourning in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka holds a national day of mourning after suicide bomb attacks on churches holding Easter services and luxury hotels killed 321 people in the country s...

10:05am EDT
Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and other members of the Avengers superhero team on Monday celebrated the final chapter in a 22-movie saga that ranks as the...

8:25am EDT
The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the years.

Apr 22 2019
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.

Apr 22 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning in Sri Lanka

Mourning in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka holds a national day of mourning after suicide bomb attacks on churches holding Easter services and luxury hotels killed 321 people in the country s worst violence in a decade.

Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and other members of the Avengers superhero team on Monday celebrated the final chapter in a 22-movie saga that ranks as the movie industry's highest-grossing franchise of all time.

The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the years.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.

From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians

From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians

Movie stars, wrestlers, musicians and comedians who took unconventional career paths to politics.

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and first lady Melania host the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000

Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000

At least 1,000 people have been arrested during climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.

Earth from above

Earth from above

Dynamic views of our planet on Earth Day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast