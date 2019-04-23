Strong earthquake shakes Philippines
A rescuer carries a search dog as they try to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. Rescue teams are searching for the missing after a 6.1 magnitude...more
Debris and rubble surround the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish after an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Debris and rubble are pictured inside the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish after an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Rescuers are seen at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Onlookers react as rescuers attempt to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Debris and rubble surround the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish after an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents sit outside after being evacuated from the condominium building after an earthquake in Makati City, April 22. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales
Employees wait outside after being evacuated from the office building after an earthquake in Makati City, April 22. REUTERS/Martin Petty
A rescuer assists a search dog as they try to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town,, Pampanga province, April 23. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents sit outside after being evacuated from the condominium building after an earthquake in Makati City, April 22. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales
