Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey
A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A man walks along the damaged pier of the port of Kos, following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A car is seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasar Anter/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Tourists look at the damaged Ottoman-era Defterdar mosque following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasar Anter/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Tourists are gathered outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A damaged car and a house are seen after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Tourists wait outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A woman sits outside of her damaged house after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Medics transfer an man injured during an earthquake off the island of Kos, to the hospital of the city of Heraklion on the island of Crete, Greece. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A man stands next to debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
People wait in front of a hospital after an earthquake in the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
A fisherman stands on the shore, with a boat in the background which was damaged during an earthquake and a tsunami, in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
