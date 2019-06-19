Strong quake strikes northwest Japan
A car is seen trapped at the site where a liquefaction site caused by an earthquake near Tsuruoka station in Tsuruoka, Yamagata prefecture, Japan June 19. A strong and shallow earthquake struck Japan's northwest coast around Niigata prefecture on...more
A collapsed wooden roof of a sumo wrestling ring caused by an earthquake is seen at the Oizumi Elementary School in Tsuruoka, Yamagata prefecture, June 19. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Scattered goods caused by an earthquake are seen at a supermarket in Tsuruoka, Yamagata prefecture, June 19. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Residents who evacuated from their homes after an earthquake are seen at a gymnasium acting as a makeshift evacuation center, in Murakami, Niigata prefecture, June 19. Kyodo/via REUTERS
An aerial view shows damaged roof tiles of residential houses caused by an earthquake in Tsuruoka, Yamagata prefecture, June 19. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Collapsed slope caused by an earthquake is seen in Murakami, Niigata prefecture, June 19. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Employees clean up scattered liquor bottles and crates at a sake brewery's warehouse after an earthquake in Tsuruoka, Yamagata prefecture, June 19. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Residents who were evacuated from their homes after an earthquake are seen at a gymnasium of Iwafune junior high school acting as a makeshift evacuation center, in Murakami, Niigata prefecture, June 19. Kyodo/via REUTERS
