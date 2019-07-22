Strong winds reignite wildfires in central Portugal
Firefighters drive through smoke from a forest fire in Chaveira, Portugal July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Villagers help to put out a forest fire at the small village of Colos, Portugal July 21. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A car burns near at the small village of Vila de Rei, Portugal July 21. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters pass near a forest fire near Macao, Portugal July 22. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters help to put out a forest fire near the village of Vila de Rei, Portugal July 21. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A fire engine drives through smoke from a forest fire in Chaveira, Portugal July 22. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire near Macao, Portugal July 22. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters work on putting out a forest fire in Chaveira, Portugal July 22. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters help put out a forest fire near Macao, Portugal July 22. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Firefighters help put out a forest fire near Macao, Portugal July 22
Trees are seen after a forest fire near the village of Cardigos, Portugal July 22. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
