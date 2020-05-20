Strongest cyclone in over a decade slams into India, Bangladesh
A woman carries her son as she tries to protect him from heavy rain while they rush to a safer place, following their evacuation from a slum area before Cyclone Amphan makes its landfall, in Kolkata, India, May 20. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People gather at a Cyclone Centre for protection before Cyclone Amphan makes its landfall, in Gabura on the outskirts of Satkhira district, Bangladesh, May 20. REUTERS/Stringer
Local residents try to enforce the embankment before the cyclone Amphan makes its landfall, in Gabura on the outskirts of Satkhira district, Bangladesh, May 20. REUTERS/Stringer
People reinforce the roof as they prepare for Cyclone Amphan in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, May 20. RO YASSIN ABDUMONAB/via REUTERS
Police officers carry a disabled man to a safer place following his evacuation from a slum area before Cyclone Amphan makes its landfall, in Kolkata, India, May 20. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Fishermen tie their boats along the shore before Cyclone Amphan makes its landfall, in the Baleswar district of the eastern state of Odisha, India, May 20. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers cut tree branches that fell on a truck trailer after heavy winds caused by Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata, India, May 20. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People make their way to a safer place before Cyclone Amphan makes its landfall in Gabura, on the outskirts of Satkhira district, Bangladesh, May 20. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer moves a barricade to block a road leading to a flyover before Cyclone Amphan makes its landfall, in Kolkata, India, May 20. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Clouds cover the skies over the river Ganges ahead of Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata, India, May 19. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
