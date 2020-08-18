Student-led anti-government protests roil Thailand

A pro-democracy student wearing make-up and a tape covering her mouth does a three-fingered salute inspired by the "Hunger Games" at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised...more

A pro-democracy student wearing make-up and a tape covering her mouth does a three-fingered salute inspired by the "Hunger Games" at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, at Mahidol University on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand August 18, 2020. The salute has been a symbol of calls for democracy since Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first took power in a 2014 coup. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

