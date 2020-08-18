Student-led anti-government protests roil Thailand
A pro-democracy student wearing make-up and a tape covering her mouth does a three-fingered salute inspired by the "Hunger Games" at a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised...more
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A pro-democracy student wearing a white ribbon does a three-fingered salute with a slogan reading "Freedom, equality and brotherhood" at a rally at Mahidol University on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand August 18, 2020. Some students also wore...more
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights as they attend a rally near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Students make three-finger salutes during the national anthem, at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2020. Twitter @vival_veee/via REUTERS
A pro-democracy protester holds a sign at a rally near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy protesters use mobile phones as flashlights as they attend a rally near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-democracy protesters holding signs attend a rally near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A pro-democracy protester attends a rally at Thammasat University's Rangsit campus outside of Bangkok, Thailand August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Parit Chiwarak, a pro-democracy student, one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests, confronts a police officer outside a police station where fellow protester Anon Nampa was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand August 7, 2020....more
A member of the LGBT community poses during a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy students burn a portrait of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha in front of the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Parit Chiwarak, a pro-democracy student and one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests, face police officers outside the police station in Bangkok, Thailand, August 14,2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Parit Chiwarak, a pro-democracy student, one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests, is seen at the police station after being arrested, in Bangkok, Thailand August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy student holds an electronic device as she attends a rally at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Bangkok, Thailand, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anon Nampa, one of the leaders of recent anti-government protests, is embraced by a protester after being granted a bail outside the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Student protesters line up to sign a petition for an amended country constitution at a university in Bangkok, Thailand August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Protest leader Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon speaks during a demonstration, after activist leaders arrested and held overnight in connection with recent anti-government protests were granted a bail, in Bangkok, Thailand August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Pro-democracy students light up their cell phones as they attend a rally at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Bangkok, Thailand, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration to demand the release of activist leaders arrested and held overnight in connection with recent anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy protesters stand outside the criminal court building demanding a representative be allowed inside where two leaders are still detained at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Anon Nampa, a pro-democracy student, one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests, is transferred while in police custody to the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Panumas Sanguanwon
Panupong Jadnok, a pro-democracy student, one of the leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests, is escorted after being arrested, at the police station in Bangkok, Thailand August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy demonstrators hold placards as leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests hold a news conference at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pro-democracy students, leaders of Thailand's recent anti-government protests, look on during a news conference at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A pro-democracy protester dressed as a wizard holds up a picture of Lord Voldemort, the main antagonist of Harry Potter, during a Harry Potter-themed protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok,...more
Pro-democracy protesters hold up placards as they attend a Harry Potter-themed protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A pro-democracy protester dressed as Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan attends a Harry Potter-themed protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Athit...more
Pro-democracy protesters dressed as wizards attend a Harry Potter-themed protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-democracy demonstrators run in a circle and sing a song adapted from a theme song of the "Hamtaro", a Japanese cartoon, during a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2020....more
A pro-democracy protester holds a placard reading "I have faith in democracy" at a university during a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pro-democracy demonstrators attend a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator holds a puppet depicting Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha during a protest demanding his resignation, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator holds a tablet during a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Thai police officers stand among demonstrators during a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator wearing a mask gestures during a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, under a highway in Pathum Thani, at the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A pro-democracy activist tears a portrait of Thai army chief Apirat Kongsompong during a protest demanding the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in front of Royal Thai Army headquarters, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 20, 2020....more
A protester holds a sign during a protest demanding the resignation of the government in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A protester holds a sign during a protest demanding the resignation of the government in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A protester holds a sign depicting Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha during a protest demanding the resignation of the government in Bangkok, Thailand July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
