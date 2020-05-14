Students graduate in a pandemic
Pasadena High School graduating student Joshua Dionisio is helped with his mortar before his official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A graduate gets ready to pose for a picture at the empty campus of San Diego State University after the 23 Campuses of California State University system announced the fall 2020 semester will be online, in San Diego, California, May 13, 2020....more
Pasadena High School graduating student Alexander Flores poses for the official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Alexis Lamoreaux goes to her hospital shift after graduating from nursing school in Columbus, Ohio, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Alexis Lamoreaux poses for pictures as she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Alexis Lamoreaux hugs her father as she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Nathaniel Moore, founder of Gowns 4 Good, poses for a picture to show how graduation gowns can be used as personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers in Burlington, Vermont, April 6, 2020. Taran Catania/Handout via REUTERS
Recent high school graduates Emily and Lexi visit Dauphin Island, Alabama for a makeshift graduation photo shoot after their classes moved online May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie R. Staab
A sign honoring the Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School graduating class of 2020 is seen on a fence while lights are turned on in tribute, at Whitney Field in Port Washington, New York, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pablo Guerra Rector of the University of Magdalena, presents diplomas of newly graduated medical students to the Lied robot during an online graduation ceremony, in Santa Marta, Colombia April 16, 2020. University of Magdalena/Handout via REUTERS
Swedish high school final year students wearing their characteristic caps celebrate their graduation at an outdoor restaurant, in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 24, 2020. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS
Teacher Birgit Steinbach welcomes students before the start of their high school graduation exams, at the Protestant grammar school in Kleinmachnow, Germany, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A Palestinian graduate student poses for a photo as she wears a face mask during her graduation ceremony in the southern Gaza Strip April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Students pose for a graduate picture after they picked up their doctor's titles at El Salvador National University (UES) as the graduation ceremony was suspended during a quarantine in San Salvador, El Salvador April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Arizona State University's Thunderbird School of Global Management dean Sanjeev Khagram rehearses a virtual commencement ceremony using mobile telepresence robots in Phoenix, Arizona, April 30, 2020. ASU/Thunderbird School of Global...more
A student picks up his doctor's title at El Salvador National University (UES) after the graduation ceremony was suspended during a quarantine in San Salvador, El Salvador April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Next Slideshows
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated...
Motherhood in a pandemic
A look at the bonds between mother and child on Mother's Day amid the coronavirus.
Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears
Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives.
MORE IN PICTURES
The world's displaced face the coronavirus
Asylum seekers, refugees and migrants around the world prepare for the pandemic with limited access to healthcare, sanitation and ability to social distance.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen as lockdowns ease
Some restaurants reopen with social distancing guidelines in place.
Students return to school amid the pandemic
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak
Couples around the world tie the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.