Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 13, 2020 | 8:16pm EDT

Students graduate in a pandemic

Pasadena High School graduating student Joshua Dionisio is helped with his mortar before his official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pasadena High School graduating student Joshua Dionisio is helped with his mortar before his official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Pasadena High School graduating student Joshua Dionisio is helped with his mortar before his official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 17
A graduate gets ready to pose for a picture at the empty campus of San Diego State University after the 23 Campuses of California State University system announced the fall 2020 semester will be online, in San Diego, California, May 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake

A graduate gets ready to pose for a picture at the empty campus of San Diego State University after the 23 Campuses of California State University system announced the fall 2020 semester will be online, in San Diego, California, May 13, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A graduate gets ready to pose for a picture at the empty campus of San Diego State University after the 23 Campuses of California State University system announced the fall 2020 semester will be online, in San Diego, California, May 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 17
Pasadena High School graduating student Alexander Flores poses for the official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pasadena High School graduating student Alexander Flores poses for the official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Pasadena High School graduating student Alexander Flores poses for the official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 17
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
4 / 17
Alexis Lamoreaux goes to her hospital shift after graduating from nursing school in Columbus, Ohio, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Alexis Lamoreaux goes to her hospital shift after graduating from nursing school in Columbus, Ohio, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Alexis Lamoreaux goes to her hospital shift after graduating from nursing school in Columbus, Ohio, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
5 / 17
Alexis Lamoreaux poses for pictures as she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Alexis Lamoreaux poses for pictures as she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Alexis Lamoreaux poses for pictures as she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
6 / 17
Alexis Lamoreaux hugs her father as she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Alexis Lamoreaux hugs her father as she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Alexis Lamoreaux hugs her father as she graduates from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
7 / 17
Nathaniel Moore, founder of Gowns 4 Good, poses for a picture to show how graduation gowns can be used as personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers in Burlington, Vermont, April 6, 2020. Taran Catania/Handout via REUTERS

Nathaniel Moore, founder of Gowns 4 Good, poses for a picture to show how graduation gowns can be used as personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers in Burlington, Vermont, April 6, 2020. Taran Catania/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Nathaniel Moore, founder of Gowns 4 Good, poses for a picture to show how graduation gowns can be used as personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers in Burlington, Vermont, April 6, 2020. Taran Catania/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 17
Recent high school graduates Emily and Lexi visit Dauphin Island, Alabama for a makeshift graduation photo shoot after their classes moved online May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie R. Staab

Recent high school graduates Emily and Lexi visit Dauphin Island, Alabama for a makeshift graduation photo shoot after their classes moved online May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie R. Staab

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Recent high school graduates Emily and Lexi visit Dauphin Island, Alabama for a makeshift graduation photo shoot after their classes moved online May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie R. Staab
Close
9 / 17
A sign honoring the Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School graduating class of 2020 is seen on a fence while lights are turned on in tribute, at Whitney Field in Port Washington, New York, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A sign honoring the Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School graduating class of 2020 is seen on a fence while lights are turned on in tribute, at Whitney Field in Port Washington, New York, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A sign honoring the Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School graduating class of 2020 is seen on a fence while lights are turned on in tribute, at Whitney Field in Port Washington, New York, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 17
Pablo Guerra Rector of the University of Magdalena, presents diplomas of newly graduated medical students to the Lied robot during an online graduation ceremony, in Santa Marta, Colombia April 16, 2020. University of Magdalena/Handout via REUTERS

Pablo Guerra Rector of the University of Magdalena, presents diplomas of newly graduated medical students to the Lied robot during an online graduation ceremony, in Santa Marta, Colombia April 16, 2020. University of Magdalena/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Pablo Guerra Rector of the University of Magdalena, presents diplomas of newly graduated medical students to the Lied robot during an online graduation ceremony, in Santa Marta, Colombia April 16, 2020. University of Magdalena/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 17
Swedish high school final year students wearing their characteristic caps celebrate their graduation at an outdoor restaurant, in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 24, 2020. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS

Swedish high school final year students wearing their characteristic caps celebrate their graduation at an outdoor restaurant, in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 24, 2020. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
Swedish high school final year students wearing their characteristic caps celebrate their graduation at an outdoor restaurant, in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 24, 2020. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS
Close
12 / 17
Teacher Birgit Steinbach welcomes students before the start of their high school graduation exams, at the Protestant grammar school in Kleinmachnow, Germany, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Teacher Birgit Steinbach welcomes students before the start of their high school graduation exams, at the Protestant grammar school in Kleinmachnow, Germany, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Teacher Birgit Steinbach welcomes students before the start of their high school graduation exams, at the Protestant grammar school in Kleinmachnow, Germany, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
13 / 17
A Palestinian graduate student poses for a photo as she wears a face mask during her graduation ceremony in the southern Gaza Strip April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian graduate student poses for a photo as she wears a face mask during her graduation ceremony in the southern Gaza Strip April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
A Palestinian graduate student poses for a photo as she wears a face mask during her graduation ceremony in the southern Gaza Strip April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
14 / 17
Students pose for a graduate picture after they picked up their doctor's titles at El Salvador National University (UES) as the graduation ceremony was suspended during a quarantine in San Salvador, El Salvador April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Students pose for a graduate picture after they picked up their doctor's titles at El Salvador National University (UES) as the graduation ceremony was suspended during a quarantine in San Salvador, El Salvador April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Students pose for a graduate picture after they picked up their doctor's titles at El Salvador National University (UES) as the graduation ceremony was suspended during a quarantine in San Salvador, El Salvador April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
15 / 17
Arizona State University's Thunderbird School of Global Management dean Sanjeev Khagram rehearses a virtual commencement ceremony using mobile telepresence robots in Phoenix, Arizona, April 30, 2020. ASU/Thunderbird School of Global Management/Handout via REUTERS

Arizona State University's Thunderbird School of Global Management dean Sanjeev Khagram rehearses a virtual commencement ceremony using mobile telepresence robots in Phoenix, Arizona, April 30, 2020. ASU/Thunderbird School of Global...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Arizona State University's Thunderbird School of Global Management dean Sanjeev Khagram rehearses a virtual commencement ceremony using mobile telepresence robots in Phoenix, Arizona, April 30, 2020. ASU/Thunderbird School of Global Management/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 17
A student picks up his doctor's title at El Salvador National University (UES) after the graduation ceremony was suspended during a quarantine in San Salvador, El Salvador April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A student picks up his doctor's title at El Salvador National University (UES) after the graduation ceremony was suspended during a quarantine in San Salvador, El Salvador April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A student picks up his doctor's title at El Salvador National University (UES) after the graduation ceremony was suspended during a quarantine in San Salvador, El Salvador April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Next Slideshows

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.

May 11 2020
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Giving birth in the time of COVID-19

Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated...

May 08 2020
Motherhood in a pandemic

Motherhood in a pandemic

A look at the bonds between mother and child on Mother's Day amid the coronavirus.

May 08 2020
Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears

Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears

Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives.

May 08 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

The world's displaced face the coronavirus

The world's displaced face the coronavirus

Asylum seekers, refugees and migrants around the world prepare for the pandemic with limited access to healthcare, sanitation and ability to social distance.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

Athletes train despite lockdown limbo

Athletes train despite lockdown limbo

Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.

Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen as lockdowns ease

Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen as lockdowns ease

Some restaurants reopen with social distancing guidelines in place.

Students return to school amid the pandemic

Students return to school amid the pandemic

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak

Getting married despite coronavirus outbreak

Couples around the world tie the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast