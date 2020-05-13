Edition:
Students return to school amid the pandemic

A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years old, sits in a classroom at a nursery school as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Green dots are placed in the schoolyard to help students keep distancing as schools outside the greater Montreal region begin to reopen their doors in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A teacher, wearing a protective face mask, teaches schoolchildren at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes as a small number of French children head back to school with new rules and social distancing in France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Pupils sitting behind partitions made of plexiglass attend a class at a primary school in Den Bosch, Netherlands, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
A student has her hands sanitized in the schoolyard in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A child looks at a book in a classroom as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A teacher and students wearing protective masks attend a class in a school following the easing of lockdown measures in Nicosia, Cyprus, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A sign reading "Keep your distance" &nbsp;is seen above toilets at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old, uses sanitizing gel at a makeshift classroom inside a gym, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Schoolchildren listen to their teacher at Simone Veil school during its reopening in Nice in France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Children line up as they enter Simone Veil school during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A teacher teaches in a classroom at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes as a small part of French children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing in France, May 12, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A child sits in a makeshift classroom inside a gym, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A teacher talks to schoolchildren in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A teacher teaches children in a classroom at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Signs to maintain social distancing between children are seen on the ground in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Primary school students attend their first day of class after the government eased a nationwide lockdown in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
A teacher talks to schoolchildren in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A schoolgirl washes her hands as she enters Simone Veil primary school in Nice, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A schoolgirl is seen at the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Employees install signs on the floor to help children respect social distancing at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice as France softens its strict lockdown rules, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Primary school students wearing protective masks attend their first day of class after the government eased a nationwide lockdown in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Pasadena High School graduating student Joshua Dionisio is helped with his mortar before the official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Pasadena High School graduating student Bryan Gonzalez poses for the official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Students wearing face masks are seen inside a classroom during a government-organized media tour at a high school as more students returned to campus in Shanghai, China May 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A student is escorted into the schoolyard by a teacher as schools outside the greater Montreal region begin to reopen their doors in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
