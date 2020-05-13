Students return to school amid the pandemic
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years old, sits in a classroom at a nursery school as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont during the coronavirus disease...more
Green dots are placed in the schoolyard to help students keep distancing as schools outside the greater Montreal region begin to reopen their doors in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A teacher, wearing a protective face mask, teaches schoolchildren at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes as a small number of French children head back to school with new rules and social distancing in...more
Pupils sitting behind partitions made of plexiglass attend a class at a primary school in Den Bosch, Netherlands, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A student has her hands sanitized in the schoolyard in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A child looks at a book in a classroom as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A teacher and students wearing protective masks attend a class in a school following the easing of lockdown measures in Nicosia, Cyprus, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A sign reading "Keep your distance" is seen above toilets at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old, uses sanitizing gel at a makeshift classroom inside a gym, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli,...more
Schoolchildren listen to their teacher at Simone Veil school during its reopening in Nice in France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Children line up as they enter Simone Veil school during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A teacher teaches in a classroom at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes as a small part of French children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing in France, May 12, 2020....more
A child sits in a makeshift classroom inside a gym, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A teacher talks to schoolchildren in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A teacher teaches children in a classroom at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Signs to maintain social distancing between children are seen on the ground in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Primary school students attend their first day of class after the government eased a nationwide lockdown in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong
A teacher talks to schoolchildren in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A schoolgirl washes her hands as she enters Simone Veil primary school in Nice, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A schoolgirl is seen at the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Employees install signs on the floor to help children respect social distancing at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice as France softens its strict lockdown rules, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Primary school students wearing protective masks attend their first day of class after the government eased a nationwide lockdown in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong
Pasadena High School graduating student Joshua Dionisio is helped with his mortar before the official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pasadena High School graduating student Bryan Gonzalez poses for the official portrait at a drive-thru studio in Pasadena, California, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Students wearing face masks are seen inside a classroom during a government-organized media tour at a high school as more students returned to campus in Shanghai, China May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A student is escorted into the schoolyard by a teacher as schools outside the greater Montreal region begin to reopen their doors in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
