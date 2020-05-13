Students return to school amid the pandemic

A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years old, sits in a classroom at a nursery school as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont during the coronavirus disease...more

A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years old, sits in a classroom at a nursery school as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

