Students strike for climate change action
Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Activist Greta Thunberg speaks in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS
New York, USA. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Madrid, Spain.REUTERS/Susana Vera
Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Madrid, Spain.REUTERS/Susana Vera
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
New York, USA. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Suchitoto, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
New York, USA. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Next Slideshows
Shootings at New Zealand mosques
At least one gunman killed 49 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa
Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a...
Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse
A four-story building containing a primary school, shops and homes collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.
MORE IN PICTURES
iHeartRadio Music Awards
Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Shootings at New Zealand mosques
At least one gunman killed 49 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa
Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a failed bid for the U.S. Senate last year will net him the party's 2020 nomination.
Drag kid of Brooklyn
Eleven-year-old LGBT activist and runway model Desmond Napoles, also known as 'Desmond is Amazing', wants to inspire children to be themselves.
Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse
A four-story building containing a primary school, shops and homes collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.
Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.
In the Dalai Lama's homeland
Scenes from the Tibetan plateau in Qinghai province, six decades after the Dalai Lama fled into exile.
Desperate Venezuelans search for water
As Venezuela's worst blackout on record drags on, residents are seeking potable water in places they would not have imagined: sewage pipes, underground water mains and open streams.