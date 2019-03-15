Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 15, 2019 | 3:50pm EDT

Students strike for climate change action

Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 40
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
2 / 40
Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
3 / 40
Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 40
Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
5 / 40
Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
6 / 40
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 40
Activist Greta Thunberg speaks in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS

Activist Greta Thunberg speaks in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Activist Greta Thunberg speaks in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS
Close
8 / 40
New York, USA. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York, USA. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
New York, USA. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 40
Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
10 / 40
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 40
Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
12 / 40
Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
13 / 40
Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
14 / 40
Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Riga, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
15 / 40
Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
16 / 40
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 40
Madrid, Spain.REUTERS/Susana Vera

Madrid, Spain.REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Madrid, Spain.REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
18 / 40
Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
19 / 40
Madrid, Spain.REUTERS/Susana Vera

Madrid, Spain.REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Madrid, Spain.REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 40
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
21 / 40
Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
22 / 40
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
23 / 40
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
24 / 40
Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
25 / 40
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
26 / 40
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
27 / 40
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
28 / 40
Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
29 / 40
New York, USA. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York, USA. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
New York, USA. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
30 / 40
Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
31 / 40
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
32 / 40
Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
33 / 40
Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
34 / 40
Suchitoto, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Suchitoto, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Suchitoto, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
35 / 40
Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
36 / 40
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
37 / 40
New York, USA. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York, USA. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
New York, USA. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
38 / 40
Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
39 / 40
Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Shootings at New Zealand mosques

Shootings at New Zealand mosques

Next Slideshows

Shootings at New Zealand mosques

Shootings at New Zealand mosques

At least one gunman killed 49 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.

7:25am EDT
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a...

Mar 14 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 14 2019
Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse

Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse

A four-story building containing a primary school, shops and homes collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

Mar 14 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Shootings at New Zealand mosques

Shootings at New Zealand mosques

At least one gunman killed 49 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a failed bid for the U.S. Senate last year will net him the party's 2020 nomination.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Drag kid of Brooklyn

Drag kid of Brooklyn

Eleven-year-old LGBT activist and runway model Desmond Napoles, also known as 'Desmond is Amazing', wants to inspire children to be themselves.

Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse

Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse

A four-story building containing a primary school, shops and homes collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.

In the Dalai Lama's homeland

In the Dalai Lama's homeland

Scenes from the Tibetan plateau in Qinghai province, six decades after the Dalai Lama fled into exile.

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

Desperate Venezuelans search for water

As Venezuela's worst blackout on record drags on, residents are seeking potable water in places they would not have imagined: sewage pipes, underground water mains and open streams.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast