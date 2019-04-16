Stunned onlookers watch as Notre-Dame burns
A woman prays next to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. Hundreds of people lined the banks of the Seine river late into the night as the fire raged, reciting prayers and singing liturgical music in harmony as they stood in vigil. ...more
People watch at Notre Dame Cathedral burns. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People pray next to Notre Dame Cathedral after it suffered heavy damage from a fire. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People react near the Notre Dame Cathedral. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People pray and sing religious songs next to Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People watch as smoke billows from Notre Dame Cathedral. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People pray and sing religious songs next to Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People pray next to Notre Dame Cathedral after it suffered heavy damage from a fire. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People pray next to Notre Dame Cathedral. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
