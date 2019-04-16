Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 16, 2019 | 8:30am EDT

Stunned onlookers watch as Notre-Dame burns

A woman prays next to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. Hundreds of people lined the banks of the Seine river late into the night as the fire raged, reciting prayers and singing liturgical music in harmony as they stood in vigil. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A woman prays next to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. Hundreds of people lined the banks of the Seine river late into the night as the fire raged, reciting prayers and singing liturgical music in harmony as they stood in vigil. ...more

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A woman prays next to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15. Hundreds of people lined the banks of the Seine river late into the night as the fire raged, reciting prayers and singing liturgical music in harmony as they stood in vigil. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 9
People watch at Notre Dame Cathedral burns. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People watch at Notre Dame Cathedral burns. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
People watch at Notre Dame Cathedral burns. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 9
People pray next to Notre Dame Cathedral after it suffered heavy damage from a fire. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People pray next to Notre Dame Cathedral after it suffered heavy damage from a fire. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
People pray next to Notre Dame Cathedral after it suffered heavy damage from a fire. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 9
People react near the Notre Dame Cathedral. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People react near the Notre Dame Cathedral. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
People react near the Notre Dame Cathedral. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 9
People pray and sing religious songs next to Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People pray and sing religious songs next to Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
People pray and sing religious songs next to Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 9
People watch as smoke billows from Notre Dame Cathedral. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People watch as smoke billows from Notre Dame Cathedral. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
People watch as smoke billows from Notre Dame Cathedral. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 9
People pray and sing religious songs next to Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People pray and sing religious songs next to Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
People pray and sing religious songs next to Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 9
People pray next to Notre Dame Cathedral after it suffered heavy damage from a fire. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People pray next to Notre Dame Cathedral after it suffered heavy damage from a fire. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
People pray next to Notre Dame Cathedral after it suffered heavy damage from a fire. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 9
People pray next to Notre Dame Cathedral. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People pray next to Notre Dame Cathedral. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
People pray next to Notre Dame Cathedral. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Next Slideshows

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.

8:20am EDT
Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

The 123rd Boston Marathon ended with a sprint to the tape, as Kenya's Lawrence Cherono edged Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa by two seconds in one of the closest...

Apr 15 2019
Venezuelans at Brazil border live on bus going nowhere

Venezuelans at Brazil border live on bus going nowhere

Ten destitute Venezuelan migrants who fled their country's crisis did not get far when they crossed into Brazil: they have been living for three months on an...

Apr 15 2019
Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Apr 15 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Notre-Dame Cathedral burns

Notre-Dame Cathedral burns

A massive fire consumed Notre-Dame Cathedral, gutting the roof of the Paris landmark and stunning France and the world, but firefighters managed to save the shell of the stone structure and its two main bell towers from collapse.

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.

Shanghai Auto Show

Shanghai Auto Show

The latest models and concept cars are unveiled in Shanghai.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

The 123rd Boston Marathon ended with a sprint to the tape, as Kenya's Lawrence Cherono edged Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa by two seconds in one of the closest finishes in the event's history.

Venezuelans at Brazil border live on bus going nowhere

Venezuelans at Brazil border live on bus going nowhere

Ten destitute Venezuelan migrants who fled their country's crisis did not get far when they crossed into Brazil: they have been living for three months on an abandoned bus just across the border.

Bird hunters of Afghanistan

Bird hunters of Afghanistan

Bird hunting is an ancient sport in Afghanistan, where local and migrating species have flocked for thousands of years and where even amid the chaos of the past 40 years of conflict, the tradition persists.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Thailand's Songkran Water Festival

Thailand's Songkran Water Festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Sudan protesters demand civilian rule

Sudan protesters demand civilian rule

Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations which ousted former President Omar al-Bashir last week to achieve its aims.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast