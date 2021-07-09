Style from the Cannes red carpet
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Catrinel Marlon poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cast member Jodie Turner-Smith poses at the photocall for the film "After Yang" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Izabel Goulart poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Didi Stone poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Bella Hadid poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lorena Rae at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Leonie Hanne poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Noel Capri poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Frederique Bel at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Diane Kruger poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Helen Mirren poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jessica Chastain poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Candice Susan Swanepoel poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Elsa Zylberstein poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Leila Bekhti poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Andie MacDowell poses. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Melanie Thierry, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Haley Lu Richardson and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja pose at the photocall for the film "After Yang". REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Hofit Golan poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A guest poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Isabelle Huppert poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Didi Stone Olomide poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Guests wear masks at the screening of the film "The Worst Person in the World" (Julie (en 12 chapitres) / Verdens verste menneske) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jodie Turner-Smith poses at the screening of the film "After Yang". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun and cast members Achouackh Abakar and Rihane Khalil Alio pose with guests at the screening of the film "Lingui" (The Sacred Bonds/Les liens sacres/) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member Elsa Zylberstein walk at the photocall for the Un Certain Regard. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Luma Grothe poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Johanna Geron
