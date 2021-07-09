Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jul 8, 2021 | 8:14pm EDT

Style from the Cannes red carpet

Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
1 / 30
Catrinel Marlon poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Catrinel Marlon poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Catrinel Marlon poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 30
Cast member Jodie Turner-Smith poses at the photocall for the film "After Yang" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Cast member Jodie Turner-Smith poses at the photocall for the film "After Yang" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Cast member Jodie Turner-Smith poses at the photocall for the film "After Yang" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
3 / 30
Izabel Goulart poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Izabel Goulart poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Izabel Goulart poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 30
Didi Stone poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Didi Stone poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Didi Stone poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
5 / 30
Bella Hadid poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bella Hadid poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Bella Hadid poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 30
Lorena Rae at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Lorena Rae at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Lorena Rae at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
7 / 30
Leonie Hanne poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Leonie Hanne poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Leonie Hanne poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 30
Noel Capri poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Noel Capri poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Noel Capri poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
9 / 30
Frederique Bel at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Frederique Bel at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Frederique Bel at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 30
Diane Kruger poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Diane Kruger poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Diane Kruger poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
11 / 30
Helen Mirren poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Helen Mirren poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Helen Mirren poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 30
Jessica Chastain poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jessica Chastain poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Jessica Chastain poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 30
Candice Susan Swanepoel poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Candice Susan Swanepoel poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Candice Susan Swanepoel poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
14 / 30
Elsa Zylberstein poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Elsa Zylberstein poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Elsa Zylberstein poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 30
Leila Bekhti poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Leila Bekhti poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Leila Bekhti poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
16 / 30
Andie MacDowell poses. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Andie MacDowell poses. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Andie MacDowell poses. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 30
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
18 / 30
Melanie Thierry, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Melanie Thierry, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Melanie Thierry, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 30
Cast members Haley Lu Richardson and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja pose at the photocall for the film "After Yang". REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Cast members Haley Lu Richardson and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja pose at the photocall for the film "After Yang". REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Cast members Haley Lu Richardson and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja pose at the photocall for the film "After Yang". REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
20 / 30
Hofit Golan poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Hofit Golan poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Hofit Golan poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
21 / 30
A guest poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

A guest poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A guest poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
22 / 30
Isabelle Huppert poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Isabelle Huppert poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Isabelle Huppert poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 30
Didi Stone Olomide poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Didi Stone Olomide poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Didi Stone Olomide poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
24 / 30
Guests wear masks at the screening of the film "The Worst Person in the World" (Julie (en 12 chapitres) / Verdens verste menneske) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Guests wear masks at the screening of the film "The Worst Person in the World" (Julie (en 12 chapitres) / Verdens verste menneske) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Guests wear masks at the screening of the film "The Worst Person in the World" (Julie (en 12 chapitres) / Verdens verste menneske) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
25 / 30
Jodie Turner-Smith poses at the screening of the film "After Yang". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Jodie Turner-Smith poses at the screening of the film "After Yang". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Jodie Turner-Smith poses at the screening of the film "After Yang". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
26 / 30
Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun and cast members Achouackh Abakar and Rihane Khalil Alio pose with guests at the screening of the film "Lingui" (The Sacred Bonds/Les liens sacres/) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun and cast members Achouackh Abakar and Rihane Khalil Alio pose with guests at the screening of the film "Lingui" (The Sacred Bonds/Les liens sacres/) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun and cast members Achouackh Abakar and Rihane Khalil Alio pose with guests at the screening of the film "Lingui" (The Sacred Bonds/Les liens sacres/) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
27 / 30
Jury member Elsa Zylberstein walk at the photocall for the Un Certain Regard. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jury member Elsa Zylberstein walk at the photocall for the Un Certain Regard. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Jury member Elsa Zylberstein walk at the photocall for the Un Certain Regard. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
28 / 30
Luma Grothe poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Luma Grothe poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Luma Grothe poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
29 / 30
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

5:44pm EDT
When the Soviets left Afghanistan

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

Over thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

9:38am EDT
Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning become only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century.

8:51am EDT
Search called off for survivors of Florida condo collapse

Search called off for survivors of Florida condo collapse

South Florida officials called off the search for survivors of the Surfside condominium tower collapse, saying there was no longer any hope of pulling someone...

Jul 07 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war

Afghan forces battle Taliban amid fears of civil war

Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long intervention.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

Over thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning become only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century.

Search called off for survivors of Florida condo collapse

Search called off for survivors of Florida condo collapse

South Florida officials called off the search for survivors of the Surfside condominium tower collapse, saying there was no longer any hope of pulling someone alive from the ruins of the flattened building.

England headed to Euro 2020 final after extra-time win over Denmark

England headed to Euro 2020 final after extra-time win over Denmark

Harry Kane struck an extra-time winner as England beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley to reach the final of Euro 2020 where they will face Italy.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

LGBTQ supporters rally in Georgia a day after Pride march disrupted

LGBTQ supporters rally in Georgia a day after Pride march disrupted

LGBTQ rights supporters gathered a day after violent groups opposed to a planned Pride march ransacked the office of Tbilisi Pride before the event could begin.

Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium

Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium

Hundreds of undocumented migrants in Belgium's capital have mounted a weeks-long hunger strike, with four men stitching their lips shut, to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast