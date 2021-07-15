Style from the Cannes red carpet
Sofia Resing poses during the screening of the film "France" (On a Half Clear Morning) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Ann-Sophie Thieme poses during the screening of the film "France" (On a Half Clear Morning) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Leila Depina poses during the screening of the film "France" (On a Half Clear Morning) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
The dress and shoes of Angelina Kali are seen in detail during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Angelina Kali and a guest pose during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Maylin Aguirre poses during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A guest poses during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Kimberley Garner poses during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Stella Manente blows a kiss during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A guest poses during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Georgina Rodriguez poses during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Stella Manente poses during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Sharon Stone poses during the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Les Olympiades" (Paris, 13th District) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, July 14, 2021. A guest poses. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Angelina Kali poses during the screening of the film "Les Olympiades" (Paris, 13th District) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A guest poses during the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Angelina Kali poses during the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Elen Capri poses during the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Amy Jackson poses during the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Marta Lozano poses during the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Noel Capri Berry poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Model Rose Bertram poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Actor Blanca Blanco poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Model Coco Rocha poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Jessica Wang poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Hofit Golan arrives during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Actor Blanca Blanco poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A guest poses during the screening of the film "BAC Nord" out of competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Dylan Penn poses during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Detail of the shoe of Nieves Alvarez during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Anna Cleveland poses during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Model Mahlagha Jaberi poses during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival and Tonya Lewis Lee pose during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Singer Camelia Jordana poses during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Melissa George poses at the screening of the film "Bergman Island" in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Taylor Hill poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Patricia Contreras poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Kiera Chaplin poses at the screening of the film "Bergman Island" in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A guest poses at the screening of the film "De son vivant" (Peaceful) Out of Competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A guest poses at the screening of the film "Bergman Island" in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
The shoes of a guest are seen in detail at the screening of the film "Bergman Island" in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Denise Tantucci poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Anne Parillaud poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Hofit Golan poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Elena Lietti poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Katheryn Winnick poses at the photocall for the film "Flag Day" in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A guest poses at the screening of the film "De son vivant" (Peaceful) Out of Competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Elena Lenina at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Didi Stone poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Izabel Goulart poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chiara Ferragni poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Hofit Golan poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Elodie Frege poses at the screening of the film "Benedetta" in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Catrinel Marlon poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Naama Preis poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cast members Achouackh Abakar, Rihane Khalil Alio, Bria Gomdigue and Hadje Fatime NGoua posePhotocall for the film "Lingui" (The Sacred Bonds / Lingui, les liens sacres) in competition. REUTERS
A guest poses at the screening of the film "The Worst Person in the World" (Julie (en 12 chapitres) / Verdens verste menneske) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jodie Turner-Smith poses at the screening of the film "After Yang" in competition for the category Un Certain Regard. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A shoe of a guest is seen in detail at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Benedetta" in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Luma Grothe poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun and cast members Achouackh Abakar and Rihane Khalil Alio pose at the screening of the film "Lingui" (The Sacred Bonds/Les liens sacres/) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Catrinel Marlon poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cast member Jodie Turner-Smith poses at the photocall for the film "After Yang" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Bella Hadid poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lorena Rae at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Leonie Hanne poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bella Hadid poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Noel Capri poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Frederique Bel at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Diane Kruger poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Helen Mirren poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jessica Chastain poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Candice Susan Swanepoel poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Elsa Zylberstein poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Andie MacDowell poses. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Melanie Thierry, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Haley Lu Richardson and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja pose at the photocall for the film "After Yang". REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A guest poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Isabelle Huppert poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Didi Stone Olomide poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun and cast members Achouackh Abakar and Rihane Khalil Alio pose with guests at the screening of the film "Lingui" (The Sacred Bonds/Les liens sacres/) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member Elsa Zylberstein walk at the photocall for the Un Certain Regard. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
Severe drought marks California landscape
Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst...
Firefighters deal with extreme conditions as Oregon's Bootleg Fire expands
The Bootleg Fire in Oregon expands to over 200,000 acres, with crews making little progress in containing the blaze.
Dozens die in floods in western Europe
At least 44 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing as record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, swept away homes and...
MORE IN PICTURES
'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work
Danish Siddiqui covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border. Here is some of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer's best work from the past decade.
Dixie fire grows in California
The Dixie fire erupted on Wednesday in Butte County, California near the mountain town of Paradise which was devastated by a 2018 firestorm that was the state's deadliest wildfire disaster.
Severe drought marks California landscape
Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst drought since 1977.
Firefighters deal with extreme conditions as Oregon's Bootleg Fire expands
The Bootleg Fire in Oregon expands to over 200,000 acres, with crews making little progress in containing the blaze.
Dozens die in floods in western Europe
At least 44 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing as record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, swept away homes and flooded cellars.
France celebrates Bastille Day with military parade
France marks Bastille Day with a military parade in Paris.
Afghan commandos battle Taliban insurgents
Afghanistan's military battle Taliban fighters that are seizing more territory while foreign troops complete their withdrawal after 20 years of inconclusive conflict.
Best of Cannes Film Festival
Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.