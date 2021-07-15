Edition:
Style from the Cannes red carpet

Sofia Resing poses during the screening of the film "France" (On a Half Clear Morning) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Ann-Sophie Thieme poses during the screening of the film "France" (On a Half Clear Morning) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Leila Depina poses during the screening of the film "France" (On a Half Clear Morning) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
The dress and shoes of Angelina Kali are seen in detail during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Angelina Kali and a guest pose during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Maylin Aguirre poses during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A guest poses during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Kimberley Garner poses during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Stella Manente blows a kiss during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
A guest poses during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Georgina Rodriguez poses during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Stella Manente poses during the screening of the film "Haut et fort" (Casablanca Beats) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Sharon Stone poses during the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
The 74th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Les Olympiades" (Paris, 13th District) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, July 14, 2021. A guest poses. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Angelina Kali poses during the screening of the film "Les Olympiades" (Paris, 13th District) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A guest poses during the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Angelina Kali poses during the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Elen Capri poses during the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Amy Jackson poses during the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Marta Lozano poses during the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Noel Capri Berry poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Model Rose Bertram poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Actor Blanca Blanco poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Model Coco Rocha poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Jessica Wang poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Hofit Golan arrives during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Actor Blanca Blanco poses during the screening of the film "Aline" out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A guest poses during the screening of the film "BAC Nord" out of competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Dylan Penn poses during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Detail of the shoe of Nieves Alvarez during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Anna Cleveland poses during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Model Mahlagha Jaberi poses during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Spike Lee, Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival and Tonya Lewis Lee pose during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Singer Camelia Jordana poses during the screening of the film "The French Dispatch" in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Melissa George poses at the screening of the film "Bergman Island" in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Taylor Hill poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Patricia Contreras poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Kiera Chaplin poses at the screening of the film "Bergman Island" in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
A guest poses at the screening of the film "De son vivant" (Peaceful) Out of Competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
A guest poses at the screening of the film "Bergman Island" in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
The shoes of a guest are seen in detail at the screening of the film "Bergman Island" in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Denise Tantucci poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Anne Parillaud poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Hofit Golan poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Elena Lietti poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Katheryn Winnick poses at the photocall for the film "Flag Day" in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
A guest poses at the screening of the film "De son vivant" (Peaceful) Out of Competition. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Elena Lenina at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Didi Stone poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Izabel Goulart poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Chiara Ferragni poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Hofit Golan poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Elodie Frege poses at the screening of the film "Benedetta" in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Catrinel Marlon poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Naama Preis poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Cast members Achouackh Abakar, Rihane Khalil Alio, Bria Gomdigue and Hadje Fatime NGoua posePhotocall for the film "Lingui" (The Sacred Bonds /  Lingui, les liens sacres)  in competition. REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
A guest poses at the screening of the film "The Worst Person in the World" (Julie (en 12 chapitres) / Verdens verste menneske) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Jodie Turner-Smith poses at the screening of the film "After Yang" in competition for the category Un Certain Regard. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
A shoe of a guest is seen in detail at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Benedetta" in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
Luma Grothe poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater" Out of competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun and cast members Achouackh Abakar and Rihane Khalil Alio pose at the screening of the film "Lingui" (The Sacred Bonds/Les liens sacres/) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Elena Lenina poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Catrinel Marlon poses at the screening of the film "Stillwater". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Cast member Jodie Turner-Smith poses at the photocall for the film "After Yang" in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Bella Hadid poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Lorena Rae at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Leonie Hanne poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Bella Hadid poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Noel Capri poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Frederique Bel at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Diane Kruger poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Helen Mirren poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Jessica Chastain poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Candice Susan Swanepoel poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Elsa Zylberstein poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Andie MacDowell poses. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Melanie Thierry, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Cast members Haley Lu Richardson and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja pose at the photocall for the film "After Yang". REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
A guest poses at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Isabelle Huppert poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Didi Stone Olomide poses at the screening of the film "Tout s'est bien passe" (Everything Went Fine) in competition. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun and cast members Achouackh Abakar and Rihane Khalil Alio pose with guests at the screening of the film "Lingui" (The Sacred Bonds/Les liens sacres/) in competition. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Jury member Elsa Zylberstein walk at the photocall for the Un Certain Regard. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
