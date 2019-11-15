Sudan looks to pyramids to attract tourism
Creeping desert sands surround the Royal Cemeteries of Meroe Pyramids in Begrawiya at River Nile State, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sudan has more - though smaller - pyramids than Egypt, but attracted only about 700,000 tourists in 2018 compared to some 10 million in its northern neighbor. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Conflicts and crises under veteran ruler Omar al-Bashir, a tough visa regime and a lack of roads and decent hotels outside Khartoum have made Sudan an unlikely tourist destination. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
But Bashir lost power in April, and the new civilian transition government is easing visa rules to attract more visitors with their hard currency to places such as the Royal Pyramids of Meroe. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Like the Egyptians, the Nubian Kush dynasty that ruled in the area some 2,500 years ago buried members of the royal family in pyramid tombs. Near Meroe's pyramids lie an array of temples with ancient drawings of animals and the ancient city of Naga,...more
The new government has already started relaxing the visa system, including dropping a permit required for travel outside Khartoum, said Graham Abdel-Qadir, undersecretary of the ministry of information, culture and tourism. "There has been already a...more
Arrivals fell this year because of unrest but numbers are expected to exceed 900,000 next year and might reach up to 1.2 million in 2021, he said. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sudan needs tourists after decades of isolation and hyperinflation. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
At Meroe, thanks to money from Qatar and German expertise, a visitor's center has been set up explaining the history of Sudan and the pyramids. There are walking tracks and a new reception center. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Visitors can for first time enter the pyramids' interior and will soon be able to go into tombs underneath, part of Qatar's $135 million aid. Several pyramids will be restored after decades of neglect. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sudanese tourists are also coming. "We had three buses (of Sudanese alone) yesterday," said Mahmoud Suleiman, head of the site. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Next Slideshows
Germany marks 30 years since Berlin Wall fell
Berlin commemorates the thirtieth anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with a celebration at the Brandenburg Gate.
Britain marks Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot with Bonfire Night
Britain celebrates the failed attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605 by letting off fireworks and lighting bonfires with an effigy of the ...
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ousted ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment hearings
A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened in the House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine branded "bad news" by President Donald Trump before he fired her.
Protesters barricade Hong Kong university campuses
Hong Kong protesters have turned several universities into fortresses, stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, amid some of the worst violence in the former British colony in decades.
Venice under water
Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.
Latin Grammy Awards red carpet
Style from the arrivals carpet at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left more than 20 people dead in Chile.
Iraq's young protesters vow to never give up
Wearing surgical masks, motorcycle helmets and clothes stained with blood and grime, young Iraqis have been out in their thousands since mass anti-government protests kicked off on Oct. 1 in the capital and then quickly spread to the country's south.
Tenuous truce in Gaza after two days of hostilities
Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel declared a halt to hostilities across the Gaza Strip border but a lasting ceasefire appeared tenuous as they differed on terms, after Israel triggered the exchange of fire by killing the Iranian-backed faction's top Gaza commander in an air strike.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
CMA Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville.