Sudan protesters demand civilian rule
A Sudanese demonstrator gestures while riding atop a military truck as he protests against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April...more
Sudanese military and demonstrators attending a sit-in block a train from passing through, during a protest outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they attend a sit-in during a protest outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators protest outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 14. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Sudanese military officer and a demonstrator celebrate after Defence Minister Awad Ibn Auf stepped down as head of the country's transitional ruling military council, as protesters demanded quicker political change, near the Defense Ministry in...more
A Sudanese boy watches demonstrators as he stands on a railway bridge in Khartoum, April 15. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Sudanese demonstrator gestures as he attends a sit-in protest outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 14. REUTERS/Stringer
A Sudanese military truck passes through demonstrators attending a sit-in protest outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators attending a sit-in protest, stand on a train as they block it from passing through, outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 14. REUTERS/Stringer
A Sudanese demonstrator paints a mural in Khartoum, April 14. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Sudanese military officers and a demonstrator pose for a photograph in celebration after Defence Minister Awad Ibn Auf stepped down as head of the country's transitional ruling military council, as protesters demanded quicker political change, near...more
Sudanese demonstrators attend Friday prayers as they protest against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 12. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators protest against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 12. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese military officers and demonstrators ride atop a military tanker as they protest against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near the Defense Ministry in Khartoum,...more
Sudanese demonstrators ride atop a military truck as they protest against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, near the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 12....more
Sudanese demonstrators pose for a photograph as they protest against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, ahead of the Friday prayers near the Defence Ministry in Khartoum,...more
Sudanese demonstrators gather as they protest against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, ahead of the Friday prayers near the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, April 12. ...more
A Sudanese demonstrator flashes a two-finger salute as he arrives to protest against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 12....more
Sudanese demonstrators gather to protest against the army's announcement that President Omar al-Bashir would be replaced by a military-led transitional council, outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 12. REUTERS/Stringer
A military officer is carried by the crowd as demonstrators chant slogans and carry their national flags, after Sudan's Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said that President Omar al-Bashir had been detained "in a safe place" and that a...more
