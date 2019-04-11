Sudan's President Bashir forced out after protests
Sudanese soldiers stand on a building as demonstrators attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators cheer as they attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators wave their national flag as they arrive for a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 11. REUTERS/Stringer
A Sudanese demonstrator flashes a two finger salute as they attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators wave their national flag as they arrive for a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators flash a two finger salute as they attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators carry their national flags as they attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators wave their national flag as they attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 10. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator gestures as she attends a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum, April 10. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators sit on a torn billboard as they attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 10. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they attend a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down, outside Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 10. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they stand on a torn billboard during a protest rally demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down, outside Defence Ministry in Khartoum, April 9. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans during a protest demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the defence ministry in Khartoum, Sudan April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans during a protest demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down near the Defense Ministry in Khartoum, April 8. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans during a protest demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down outside the defence ministry in Khartoum, April 8. REUTERS/Stringer
