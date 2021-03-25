Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'
A view of the 400-meter, 224,000-tonne Ever Given container ship, almost as long as the Empire State Building is high, blocking transit in both directions through one of the world’s busiest shipping channels for oil and grain and other trade linking...more
Workers next to the container ship which was hit by strong wind and ran aground in the Suez Canal. SCA/via REUTERS
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said eight tugs were working to move the vessel, which got stuck diagonally across the single-lane southern stretch of the canal on Tuesday morning amid high winds and a dust storm. SCA/via REUTERS
The stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground in Suez Canal. REUTERS/Ahmed Fahmy
Around 12% of world trade, by volume, passes through the canal which connects Europe and Asia. It also a major source of hard currency for Egypt. SCA/via REUTERS
Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, monitors the situation near the stranded container ship Ever Given, after it ran aground. SCA/via REUTERS
Ship-tracking data reveals a huge traffic jam of ships building on either side of the Ever Given. Roughly 30% of the world's shipping container volume transits through the 193 km (120 miles) Suez Canal daily, and about 12% of total global trade of...more
Shipping experts say that if the blockage is unlikely to be cleared in the coming days, some shipping firms may re-route vessels around the southern tip of Africa, which would add roughly a week to the journey. SCA/via REUTERS
A satellite image of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal. European Space Agency Copernicus Sentinel-2 Satellite Image /via Maxar Technologies
The stranded container ship Ever Given after it ran aground, in Suez Canal. SCA/via REUTERS
The stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground in Suez Canal. REUTERS/Ahmed Fahmy
A satellite image shows the Ever Given stranded in the Suez Canal. Planet Labs Inc/via REUTERS
The stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground in Suez Canal, Egypt. SCA/via REUTERS
