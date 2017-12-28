Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul

Bloodstains are seen at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. The attack occurred during a morning panel discussion on the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Sunni-majority Afghanistan at the Tabian Social and...more

Bloodstains are seen at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. The attack occurred during a morning panel discussion on the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Sunni-majority Afghanistan at the Tabian Social and Cultural Centre, witnesses said. The floor of the centre, at the basement level, was covered in blood as wailing survivors and relatives picked through the debris, while windows of the news agency, on the second floor, were all shattered. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

