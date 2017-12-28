Suicide attack at Shi'ite center in Kabul
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural centre and news agency in the Afghan capital on Thursday, killing more than 40 people and...more
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. Islamic State said in an online statement that it was responsible for the attack, the latest in a series the movement has claimed on Shi'ite...more
Bloodstains are seen at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. The attack occurred during a morning panel discussion on the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Sunni-majority Afghanistan at the Tabian Social and...more
An injured man is moved into an ambulance after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An injured man arrives at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan woman mourns at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan firefighters spray water to remove the bloodstains at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan man mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan security force inspects bullet holes at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men inspect at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People carry a mourning man at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man carries an empty coffin inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
