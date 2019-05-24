Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 24, 2019 | 2:35pm EDT

Suitcase bomb in Lyon

Police officers, fire fighters and medics are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon, France May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Police officers, fire fighters and medics are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon, France May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Police officers, fire fighters and medics are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon, France May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
1 / 13
Police is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Police is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Police is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
2 / 13
Police is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Police is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Police is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
3 / 13
Fire brigade works at the site of an explosion on Rue Victor Hugo in Lyon. Mohamed-Amine KHAMASSI/via REUTERS

Fire brigade works at the site of an explosion on Rue Victor Hugo in Lyon. Mohamed-Amine KHAMASSI/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Fire brigade works at the site of an explosion on Rue Victor Hugo in Lyon. Mohamed-Amine KHAMASSI/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 13
Police officers are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Police officers are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Police officers are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
5 / 13
A police officer carries evidence at the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A police officer carries evidence at the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
A police officer carries evidence at the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
6 / 13
Police officers are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Police officers are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Police officers are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
7 / 13
Medics are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Medics are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Medics are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
8 / 13
Police is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Police is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Police is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
9 / 13
Police officers are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Police officers are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Police officers are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
10 / 13
Fire fighters and medics are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Fire fighters and medics are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Fire fighters and medics are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
11 / 13
Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
12 / 13
Fire brigade vehicles are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Fire brigade vehicles are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
Fire brigade vehicles are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Theresa May's tumultuous tenure

Theresa May's tumultuous tenure

Next Slideshows

Theresa May's tumultuous tenure

Theresa May's tumultuous tenure

Prime Minister Theresa May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down...

10:45am EDT
Key moments from Theresa May's three years as prime minister

Key moments from Theresa May's three years as prime minister

Highlights from Theresa May's tumultuous time in office as she bows out after nearly three years as prime minister, defeated by her inability to deliver Brexit.

10:01am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

7:30am EDT
Modi wins historic election victory

Modi wins historic election victory

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to unite the country after a big election win, with his party on course to increase its majority on a mandate of...

May 23 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Tornadoes touch down in Missouri

Tornadoes touch down in Missouri

Tornadoes raked across southwest Missouri in the middle of the night, devastating the state capital of Jefferson City.

amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala

amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala

Inside the amfAR gala, the biggest, starriest party at the Cannes Film Festival, where top celebrities help persuade the super-rich to part with their cash to raise money for AIDS research.

Theresa May's tumultuous tenure

Theresa May's tumultuous tenure

Prime Minister Theresa May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down with her central pledge - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled.

Key moments from Theresa May's three years as prime minister

Key moments from Theresa May's three years as prime minister

Highlights from Theresa May's tumultuous time in office as she bows out after nearly three years as prime minister, defeated by her inability to deliver Brexit.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Modi wins historic election victory

Modi wins historic election victory

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to unite the country after a big election win, with his party on course to increase its majority on a mandate of business-friendly policies and a tough stand on national security.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

North Korea's eclectic architecture

North Korea's eclectic architecture

Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.

Indonesia plunges into post-election unrest

Indonesia plunges into post-election unrest

Calm returned to the streets of the Indonesian capital on Thursday after a second night of clashes between security forces and protesters angry about the outcome of last month's election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast