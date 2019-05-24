Suitcase bomb in Lyon
Police officers, fire fighters and medics are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon, France May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Police is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Police is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Fire brigade works at the site of an explosion on Rue Victor Hugo in Lyon. Mohamed-Amine KHAMASSI/via REUTERS
Police officers are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
A police officer carries evidence at the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Police officers are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Medics are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Police is seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Police officers are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Fire fighters and medics are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Fire brigade vehicles are seen near the site of a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
