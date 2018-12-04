Edition:
Sully the service dog

Sully the service dog of former President George H.W. Bush lays in front of Bush's casket as it lies in state inside the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2018
Sully arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Sully lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. Courtesy Office of George H. W. Bush-Evan Sisley/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Sully sits as Bush's body lies in state in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Washington, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2018
Sully looks on as Bush's body lies in state in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2018
Sully stands next to Bush family members during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Sully is seen at a departure ceremony during which the former President George H.W. Bush's casket was put on the Special Air Mission 41 plane at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Sully is seen at a departure ceremony during which the former president's casket was put on the Special Air Mission 41 plane at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Sully looks on as Bush's body lies in state in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Washington, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, December 04, 2018
