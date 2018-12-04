Sully the service dog
Sully the service dog of former President George H.W. Bush lays in front of Bush's casket as it lies in state inside the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sully arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Sully lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. Courtesy Office of George H. W. Bush-Evan Sisley/Handout via REUTERS
Sully sits as Bush's body lies in state in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Washington, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sully looks on as Bush's body lies in state in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sully stands next to Bush family members during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
Sully is seen at a departure ceremony during which the former President George H.W. Bush's casket was put on the Special Air Mission 41 plane at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Sully is seen at a departure ceremony during which the former president's casket was put on the Special Air Mission 41 plane at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Sully looks on as Bush's body lies in state in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Washington, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
