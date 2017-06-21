Summer solstice at Stonehenge
People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People touch the stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People in druid costume watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People meditate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The sun rises over Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People practice yoga. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman leans against one of the stones. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman meditates as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Revellers watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People gathered as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman at the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People rest against the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds...
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.