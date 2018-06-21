Summer solstice at Stonehenge
Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers practice yoga before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman places her hand on a stone as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers practice yoga before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers await before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A reveller waits to welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The sun rises at dawn as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman rests on a stone as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers place their hands on a stone as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Bubbles are seen in the sky as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman takes photos before dawn as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
