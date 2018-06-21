Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 21, 2018 | 11:25am EDT

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 13
Revellers practice yoga before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers practice yoga before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Revellers practice yoga before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 13
A woman places her hand on a stone as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman places her hand on a stone as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A woman places her hand on a stone as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 13
Revellers practice yoga before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers practice yoga before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Revellers practice yoga before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 13
Revellers await before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers await before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Revellers await before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 13
A reveller waits to welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A reveller waits to welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A reveller waits to welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 13
The sun rises at dawn as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The sun rises at dawn as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
The sun rises at dawn as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 13
A woman rests on a stone as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman rests on a stone as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A woman rests on a stone as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 13
Revellers place their hands on a stone as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers place their hands on a stone as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Revellers place their hands on a stone as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 13
Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 13
Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 13
Bubbles are seen in the sky as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Bubbles are seen in the sky as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
Bubbles are seen in the sky as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 13
A woman takes photos before dawn as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman takes photos before dawn as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2018
A woman takes photos before dawn as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Next Slideshows

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent...

Jun 20 2018
Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second...

Jun 20 2018
Outcry over family separation at border

Outcry over family separation at border

Protesters march against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry into the United States.

Jun 20 2018
Kim Jong Un visits Beijing

Kim Jong Un visits Beijing

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju visit Beijing.

Jun 20 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent city next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas.

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Polls suggest Sunday's vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second round.

Outcry over family separation at border

Outcry over family separation at border

Protesters march against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry into the United States.

Iran 0 - Spain - 1

Iran 0 - Spain - 1

Iran takes on Spain in World Cup action.

Uruguay 1 - Saudi Arabia - 0

Uruguay 1 - Saudi Arabia - 0

Uruguay takes on Saudi Arabia in World Cup action.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Portugal 1 - Morocco 0

Portugal 1 - Morocco 0

Portugal takes on Morocco in World Cup action.

Kim Jong Un visits Beijing

Kim Jong Un visits Beijing

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju visit Beijing.

Ferry disaster in Indonesia

Ferry disaster in Indonesia

Indonesia searches for at least 192 passengers still missing two days after an overcrowded wooden ferry sank in one of the world's deepest volcanic lakes in Sumatra.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast