Summer solstice celebrated around the world
A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia, June 21. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A child blows bubbles as people participate in the "Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga" to celebrate the summer solstice in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person performs with fire during the celebration of the Summer Solstice, despite official events being cancelled, in Avebury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Revellers gather to celebrate the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge near Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman observes the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Revellers gather to celebrate the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge ancient stone circle, despite official events being cancelled, near Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People observe the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People observe the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People participate in the "Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga" to celebrate the summer solstice in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Arch-Druid Arthur Pendragon speaks in front of Stonehenge ancient stone circle, during the celebrations of the Summer Solstice, near Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman observes the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A person observes the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People participate in the "Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga" to celebrate the summer solstice in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People observe the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A person hugs a stone at Avebury during the celebrations of the Summer Solstice, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
People observe the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Security looks on as people run to Stonehenge ancient stone circle during the Summer Solstice celebrations, near Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People observe the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Revellers gather to celebrate the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge ancient stone circle, near Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People participate in the "Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga" to celebrate the summer solstice in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People observe the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People participate in the "Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga" to celebrate the summer solstice in New York, June 20. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People observe the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A woman observes the summer solstice, the day where the northern hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year, on Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice, in Avebury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Revellers gather to celebrate the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge ancient stone circle, near Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
