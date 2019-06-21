Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2019 | 7:30am EDT

Summer solstice

Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 24
Revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 24
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 24
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 24
The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 24
A rainbow is seen behind the Stonehenge stone circle as revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice, in Amesbury, Britain, June 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A rainbow is seen behind the Stonehenge stone circle as revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice, in Amesbury, Britain, June 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A rainbow is seen behind the Stonehenge stone circle as revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice, in Amesbury, Britain, June 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 24
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 24
Revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
8 / 24
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 24
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 24
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 24
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 24
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 24
The sun rises during the Summer Solstice, seen from atop the London Eye, in London, June 21. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The sun rises during the Summer Solstice, seen from atop the London Eye, in London, June 21. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises during the Summer Solstice, seen from atop the London Eye, in London, June 21. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
14 / 24
The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
15 / 24
The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
16 / 24
Glastonbury Tor is seen at dawn on the Summer Solstice in Glastonbury, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Glastonbury Tor is seen at dawn on the Summer Solstice in Glastonbury, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Glastonbury Tor is seen at dawn on the Summer Solstice in Glastonbury, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 24
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 24
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
19 / 24
The sun rises during the Summer Solstice, seen from atop the London Eye, in London, June 21. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The sun rises during the Summer Solstice, seen from atop the London Eye, in London, June 21. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises during the Summer Solstice, seen from atop the London Eye, in London, June 21. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
20 / 24
Revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
21 / 24
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
22 / 24
The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
23 / 24
The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 20 2019
Women's World Cup: Day 14

Women's World Cup: Day 14

Highlights from June 20 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Jun 20 2019
Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

To mark WorldPride, drag queens in Times Square set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa.

Jun 20 2019
Far from home on World Refugee Day

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Refugees around the world on World Refugees Day.

Jun 20 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Women's World Cup: Day 14

Women's World Cup: Day 14

Highlights from June 20 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

To mark WorldPride, drag queens in Times Square set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa.

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Refugees around the world on World Refugees Day.

Where do the most refugees come from?

Where do the most refugees come from?

Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. On World Refugee Day, a look at where they come from.

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR. On World Refugee Day, a look at which countries take in the most refugees.

Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Thousands of Venezuelans cross into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead.

Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

Women's World Cup: Day 13

Women's World Cup: Day 13

Highlights from June 19 at the Women's World Cup in France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast