Summer solstice
Revellers celebrate the Summer Solstice as the sun rises at Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The sun rises as a reveller welcomes in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The sun rises as revellers welcome in the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 21. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A rainbow is seen behind the Stonehenge stone circle as revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice, in Amesbury, Britain, June 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, Britain, June 20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The sun rises during the Summer Solstice, seen from atop the London Eye, in London, June 21. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Glastonbury Tor is seen at dawn on the Summer Solstice in Glastonbury, June 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The sun rises during the Summer Solstice, seen from atop the London Eye, in London, June 21. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Revellers watch the sun set on the eve of the Summer Solstice at the Stonehenge stone circle, in Amesbury, June20. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
