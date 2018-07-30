Edition:
Sumo kids

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo-wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their turns in a waiting room during the tournament. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their matches. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers wait for their turns in a waiting room. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An elementary school sumo wrestler reacts after losing his match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A staff member comforts an elementary school sumo wrestler who cries after losing his match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A staff member comforts an elementary school sumo wrestler who cries after losing his match. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

