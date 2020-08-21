Sunny fields of sunflowers
Sunflowers, still weeks away from harvest, are seen on a farm near Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People walk in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A child walks in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A field of sunflowers is seen during a hot, sunny day near the lake Steinsee in Niederseeon, Germany, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Sunflowers are seen on a farm near Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Sunflowers are seen on a farm near Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
People take a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
People take photographs in a field of sunflowers in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A sunflower stands in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A field of sunflowers is seen during a hot, sunny day near the lake Steinsee in Niederseeon, Germany, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People take a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A field of sunflowers is seen during a hot, sunny day near the lake Steinsee in Niederseeon, Germany, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A woman takes a picture of field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A child walks in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A woman takes a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A sunflower is seen on a field in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Wind turbines are seen in sunflower field during sunset outside Ulyanovsk, Russia July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People pose for a picture in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Clouds are seen over a field of sunflowers near Leuggern, Switzerland July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
