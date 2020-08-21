Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 21, 2020 | 3:45pm EDT

Sunny fields of sunflowers

Sunflowers, still weeks away from harvest, are seen on a farm near Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada August 20, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Sunflowers, still weeks away from harvest, are seen on a farm near Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Sunflowers, still weeks away from harvest, are seen on a farm near Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
1 / 20
A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
2 / 20
People walk in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

People walk in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
People walk in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
3 / 20
A child walks in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A child walks in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A child walks in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
4 / 20
A field of sunflowers is seen during a hot, sunny day near the lake Steinsee in Niederseeon, Germany, July 31, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A field of sunflowers is seen during a hot, sunny day near the lake Steinsee in Niederseeon, Germany, July 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A field of sunflowers is seen during a hot, sunny day near the lake Steinsee in Niederseeon, Germany, July 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
5 / 20
Sunflowers are seen on a farm near Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Sunflowers are seen on a farm near Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Sunflowers are seen on a farm near Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
6 / 20
Sunflowers are seen on a farm near Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada August 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Sunflowers are seen on a farm near Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada August 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Sunflowers are seen on a farm near Beausejour, Manitoba, Canada August 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
7 / 20
People take a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

People take a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
People take a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
8 / 20
People take photographs in a field of sunflowers in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People take photographs in a field of sunflowers in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
People take photographs in a field of sunflowers in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
9 / 20
A sunflower stands in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A sunflower stands in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A sunflower stands in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 20
A field of sunflowers is seen during a hot, sunny day near the lake Steinsee in Niederseeon, Germany, July 31, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A field of sunflowers is seen during a hot, sunny day near the lake Steinsee in Niederseeon, Germany, July 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A field of sunflowers is seen during a hot, sunny day near the lake Steinsee in Niederseeon, Germany, July 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
11 / 20
People take a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

People take a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
People take a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
12 / 20
A field of sunflowers is seen during a hot, sunny day near the lake Steinsee in Niederseeon, Germany, July 31, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A field of sunflowers is seen during a hot, sunny day near the lake Steinsee in Niederseeon, Germany, July 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A field of sunflowers is seen during a hot, sunny day near the lake Steinsee in Niederseeon, Germany, July 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
13 / 20
A woman takes a picture of field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A woman takes a picture of field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A woman takes a picture of field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
14 / 20
A child walks in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A child walks in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A child walks in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
15 / 20
A woman takes a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A woman takes a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
A woman takes a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
16 / 20
A sunflower is seen on a field in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A sunflower is seen on a field in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
A sunflower is seen on a field in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
17 / 20
Wind turbines are seen in sunflower field during sunset outside Ulyanovsk, Russia July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wind turbines are seen in sunflower field during sunset outside Ulyanovsk, Russia July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
Wind turbines are seen in sunflower field during sunset outside Ulyanovsk, Russia July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
18 / 20
People pose for a picture in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

People pose for a picture in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
People pose for a picture in a field of sunflowers in Chorleywood, Britain, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
19 / 20
Clouds are seen over a field of sunflowers near Leuggern, Switzerland July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Clouds are seen over a field of sunflowers near Leuggern, Switzerland July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Clouds are seen over a field of sunflowers near Leuggern, Switzerland July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Portfolio of work: Andrew Winning

Portfolio of work: Andrew Winning

Next Slideshows

Portfolio of work: Andrew Winning

Portfolio of work: Andrew Winning

Photographer and editor with Reuters for 22 years, Andrew Winning has died of brain cancer at the age of 49. Andrew joined Reuters in 1996 as chief photographer...

Aug 06 2020
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aug 06 2020
Lavender fields draw selfie-seeking visitors

Lavender fields draw selfie-seeking visitors

Visitors line up the perfect picture of purple at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain.

Aug 04 2020
Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output

Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output

Boeing will stop building its 747 jumbo jet, which democratized global air travel in the 1970s but fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft, stopping production...

Jul 29 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

America roiled by protests over racial injustice

America roiled by protests over racial injustice

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May has spawned months of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.

'The Lionesses': Kenya's elite all-female ranger unit

'The Lionesses': Kenya's elite all-female ranger unit

The elite all-female ranger unit patrols a conservation area near Kenya's Amboseli National Park. The recruits are drawn from the Maasai community who live around the park.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart after it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month, threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island.

Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention

Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party nomination for the White House at the conclusion of a Democratic convention held virtually, vowing to heal a United States battered by a deadly pandemic and divided by four years of Donald Trump's presidency.

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Nearly 11,000 lightning strikes were documented during a 72-hour stretch this week in the heaviest spate of thunderstorms to hit California in over a decade, igniting hundreds of individual fires.

Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president

A political crisis has erupted in Belarus after an election that protesters say longtime President Alexander Lukashenko massively rigged to ensure a phony landslide win.

Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel

Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel

Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary balloons that have caused brush fires in southern Israel.

Trump rallies crowds of supporters amid pandemic

Trump rallies crowds of supporters amid pandemic

President Donald Trump campaigns before crowds of hundreds, as the coronavirus curtails the mass arena rallies that he favors.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast