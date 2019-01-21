Super blood wolf moon
The moon is seen over "Victoria Alada" statue on the top of Metropoli building during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon" in Madrid, Spain, January 21. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A full moon rises between clouds as a landing commercial jet approaches the airport before the start of a total lunar eclipse that is being called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' in San Diego, California, January 20. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The "super blood wolf moon" is seen during a lunar eclipse in the village of Turets, Belarus January 21. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A total lunar eclipse that is called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' is seen from Encinitas, California, January 20. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The "Super Blood Wolf Moon" is seen near a statue during a lunar eclipse on Brussels' Grand Place, Belgium, January 21. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon", in Manaus, Brazil January 21. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The "super blood wolf moon" is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Marseille, France, January 21. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The moon is seen through an illuminated tree during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon", in Aegidienberg near Bonn, Germany, January 21. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The "super blood wolf moon" is seen near statues during a total lunar eclipse in Marseille, France, January 21. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon" in Colliguay, Chile January 21. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A cross headstone is silhouetted against the full moon ahead of a total lunar eclipse, known as the "super blood wolf moon", at a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 20.REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The "super blood wolf moon" is seen during a total lunar eclipse under a monument in Marseille, France, January 21. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The "super blood wolf moon" is seen during a total lunar eclipse behind the gothic cathedral in Cologne, Germany, January 21. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
The first full moon of 2019 rises off the shore of Tenby, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain January 20. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
The "super blood wolf moon" is seen during a lunar eclipse in Prague, Czech Republic, January 21. REUTERS/David W Cerny
The "super blood wolf moon" is seen in partial eclipse in the skies behind the London Eye wheel in London, Britain, January 21. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The moon is seen next to the statue of Christ the Redeemer during a total lunar eclipse known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon", in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 21. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The "super blood wolf moon" is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, January 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The moon is seen beside a quadriga on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon", in Brussels, Belgium January 21. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People monitor the moon during a total lunar eclipse in Vienna, Austria, January 21. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A combination of nine pictures shows the full moon turning into the "super blood wolf moon" during a total lunar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, January 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
