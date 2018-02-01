Super Bowl championship rings
Super Bowl I ring to commemorate the Green Bay Packers 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on January 15, 1967. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl II ring to commemorate the Green Bay Packers 33-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 14, 1968. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl III ring to commemorate the New York Jets 16-7 victory over the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 12, 1969. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl IV ring to commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 11, 1970. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl X ring to commemorate the Pittsburghh Steelers 21-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 18, 1976. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XI ring to commemorate the Oakland Raiders 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 9, 1977. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XIII ring to commemorate the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 21, 1979. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XIV ring to commemorate the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 20, 1980. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XV I ring to commemorate the San Francisco 49ers 26-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan on January 24, 1982. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XIX ring to commemorate the San Francisco 49ers 38-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California on January 20, 1985. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XX ring to commemorate the Chicago Bears 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 26, 1986. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XXI ring ring to commemorate the New York Giants 39-20 victory over the Denver Broncos at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 25, 1987. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XXVII ring to commemorate the Dallas Cowboys 52-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 31, 1993. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XXVIII ring to commemorate the Dallas Cowboys 30-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on January 30, 1994. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XXXI ring to commemorate the Green Bay Packers 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 26, 1997. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XXXII ring to commemorate the Denver Broncos 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California on January 25, 1998. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XXXIV ring to commemorate the St. Louis Rams 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on January 30, 2000. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl ring to commemorate the New England Patriots 20-17 victory over the St. Louis Rams at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 3, 2002. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XXXVIII ring to commemorate the New England Patriots 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl XXXIX championship ring to commemorate the New England Patriots 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on February 6, 2005 at Alltell Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Countdown to Super Bowl LII
Inside Minneapolis, Minnesota as the city prepares to host the Super Bowl.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the past month.
Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse
A unique total lunar eclipse occurs during a blue moon and supermoon.
Countdown to Super Bowl LII
Inside Minneapolis, Minnesota as the city prepares to host the Super Bowl.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Some of the 265 people identified as victims of disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar detail their abuse in court hearings.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
Copenhagen Fashion Week
Highlights from Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.
Pictures of the month: Sports
Our top sports photos from January.
Train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck
An Amtrak passenger train carrying Republican members of Congress slammed into a garbage truck at a rural Virginia road crossing, killing one.