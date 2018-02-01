Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 1, 2018 | 2:20pm EST

Super Bowl championship rings

Super Bowl I ring to commemorate the Green Bay Packers 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on January 15, 1967. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl I ring to commemorate the Green Bay Packers 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on January 15, 1967. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl I ring to commemorate the Green Bay Packers 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on January 15, 1967. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 20
Super Bowl II ring to commemorate the Green Bay Packers 33-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 14, 1968. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl II ring to commemorate the Green Bay Packers 33-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 14, 1968. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl II ring to commemorate the Green Bay Packers 33-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 14, 1968. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 20
Super Bowl III ring to commemorate the New York Jets 16-7 victory over the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 12, 1969. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl III ring to commemorate the New York Jets 16-7 victory over the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 12, 1969. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl III ring to commemorate the New York Jets 16-7 victory over the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 12, 1969. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 20
Super Bowl IV ring to commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 11, 1970. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl IV ring to commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 11, 1970. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl IV ring to commemorate the Kansas City Chiefs 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 11, 1970. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 20
Super Bowl X ring to commemorate the Pittsburghh Steelers 21-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 18, 1976. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl X ring to commemorate the Pittsburghh Steelers 21-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 18, 1976. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl X ring to commemorate the Pittsburghh Steelers 21-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 18, 1976. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 20
Super Bowl XI ring to commemorate the Oakland Raiders 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 9, 1977. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XI ring to commemorate the Oakland Raiders 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 9, 1977. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl XI ring to commemorate the Oakland Raiders 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 9, 1977. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 20
Super Bowl XIII ring to commemorate the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 21, 1979. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XIII ring to commemorate the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 21, 1979. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl XIII ring to commemorate the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on January 21, 1979. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 20
Super Bowl XIV ring to commemorate the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 20, 1980. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XIV ring to commemorate the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 20, 1980. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl XIV ring to commemorate the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 20, 1980. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 20
Super Bowl XV I ring to commemorate the San Francisco 49ers 26-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan on January 24, 1982. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XV I ring to commemorate the San Francisco 49ers 26-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan on January 24, 1982. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl XV I ring to commemorate the San Francisco 49ers 26-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan on January 24, 1982. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 20
Super Bowl XIX ring to commemorate the San Francisco 49ers 38-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California on January 20, 1985. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XIX ring to commemorate the San Francisco 49ers 38-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California on January 20, 1985. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl XIX ring to commemorate the San Francisco 49ers 38-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California on January 20, 1985. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 20
Super Bowl XX ring to commemorate the Chicago Bears 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 26, 1986. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XX ring to commemorate the Chicago Bears 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 26, 1986. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl XX ring to commemorate the Chicago Bears 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 26, 1986. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 20
Super Bowl XXI ring ring to commemorate the New York Giants 39-20 victory over the Denver Broncos at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 25, 1987. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XXI ring ring to commemorate the New York Giants 39-20 victory over the Denver Broncos at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 25, 1987. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl XXI ring ring to commemorate the New York Giants 39-20 victory over the Denver Broncos at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 25, 1987. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 20
Super Bowl XXVII ring to commemorate the Dallas Cowboys 52-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 31, 1993. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XXVII ring to commemorate the Dallas Cowboys 52-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 31, 1993. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl XXVII ring to commemorate the Dallas Cowboys 52-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 31, 1993. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 20
Super Bowl XXVIII ring to commemorate the Dallas Cowboys 30-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on January 30, 1994. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XXVIII ring to commemorate the Dallas Cowboys 30-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on January 30, 1994. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl XXVIII ring to commemorate the Dallas Cowboys 30-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on January 30, 1994. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 20
Super Bowl XXXI ring to commemorate the Green Bay Packers 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 26, 1997. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XXXI ring to commemorate the Green Bay Packers 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 26, 1997. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl XXXI ring to commemorate the Green Bay Packers 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 26, 1997. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 20
Super Bowl XXXII ring to commemorate the Denver Broncos 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California on January 25, 1998. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XXXII ring to commemorate the Denver Broncos 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California on January 25, 1998. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl XXXII ring to commemorate the Denver Broncos 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California on January 25, 1998. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 20
Super Bowl XXXIV ring to commemorate the St. Louis Rams 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on January 30, 2000. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XXXIV ring to commemorate the St. Louis Rams 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on January 30, 2000. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl XXXIV ring to commemorate the St. Louis Rams 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on January 30, 2000. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 20
Super Bowl ring to commemorate the New England Patriots 20-17 victory over the St. Louis Rams at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 3, 2002. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl ring to commemorate the New England Patriots 20-17 victory over the St. Louis Rams at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 3, 2002. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Super Bowl ring to commemorate the New England Patriots 20-17 victory over the St. Louis Rams at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 3, 2002. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 20
Super Bowl XXXVIII ring to commemorate the New England Patriots 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XXXVIII ring to commemorate the New England Patriots 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Super Bowl XXXVIII ring to commemorate the New England Patriots 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 20
Super Bowl XXXIX championship ring to commemorate the New England Patriots 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on February 6, 2005 at Alltell Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XXXIX championship ring to commemorate the New England Patriots 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on February 6, 2005 at Alltell Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Super Bowl XXXIX championship ring to commemorate the New England Patriots 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on February 6, 2005 at Alltell Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Countdown to Super Bowl LII

Countdown to Super Bowl LII

Next Slideshows

Countdown to Super Bowl LII

Countdown to Super Bowl LII

Inside Minneapolis, Minnesota as the city prepares to host the Super Bowl.

1:30pm EST
Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments

Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

Jan 31 2018
Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.

Jan 29 2018
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Jan 26 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the past month.

Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse

Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse

A unique total lunar eclipse occurs during a blue moon and supermoon.

Countdown to Super Bowl LII

Countdown to Super Bowl LII

Inside Minneapolis, Minnesota as the city prepares to host the Super Bowl.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Some of the 265 people identified as victims of disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar detail their abuse in court hearings.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Copenhagen Fashion Week

Copenhagen Fashion Week

Highlights from Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.

Pictures of the month: Sports

Pictures of the month: Sports

Our top sports photos from January.

Train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck

Train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck

An Amtrak passenger train carrying Republican members of Congress slammed into a garbage truck at a rural Virginia road crossing, killing one.

Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments

Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast