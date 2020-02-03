Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 2, 2020 | 10:35pm EST

Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 21
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 21
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 21
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 21
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 21
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 21
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 21
Shakira performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shakira performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 21
Jennifer Lopez performs with J Balvin during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jennifer Lopez performs with J Balvin during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs with J Balvin during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 21
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 21
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 21
Daughter of Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Daughter of Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Daughter of Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 21
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 21
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 21
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 21
Shakira and Bad Bunny perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shakira and Bad Bunny perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira and Bad Bunny perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 21
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 21
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 21
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 21
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 21
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

Next Slideshows

World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a...

10:20pm EST
Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

A crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates criss-cross Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.

10:10pm EST
Best of Super Bowl LIV

Best of Super Bowl LIV

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami.

8:55pm EST
Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.

7:45pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.

Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

A crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates criss-cross Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.

Best of Super Bowl LIV

Best of Super Bowl LIV

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami.

Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Photos of the month: January

Photos of the month: January

Our top photos from the month of January 2020.

Lakers play first game since Kobe Bryant's death

Lakers play first game since Kobe Bryant's death

The Los Angeles Lakers played their first game since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, marking his death with a host of tributes and musical performances, including a moving pregame speech by LeBron James.

Mourning Kobe Bryant

Mourning Kobe Bryant

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

Celebration, resignation as Britain leaves the EU on Brexit Day

Celebration, resignation as Britain leaves the EU on Brexit Day

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union, its most significant change of course since the loss of its empire - and a major blow to 70 years of efforts to forge European unity from the ruins of two world wars.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast