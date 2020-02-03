Super Bowl halftime show
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shakira performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lopez performs with J Balvin during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daughter of Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shakira and Bad Bunny perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
