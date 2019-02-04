Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 3, 2019 | 9:00pm EST

Super Bowl halftime show

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 15
Travis Scott performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Travis Scott performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Travis Scott performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 15
Big Boi and Sleepy Brown perform alongside Adam Levine. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown perform alongside Adam Levine. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Big Boi and Sleepy Brown perform alongside Adam Levine. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 15
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 15
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 15
Big Boi performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Big Boi performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Big Boi performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 15
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 15
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 15
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 15
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Travis Scott perform. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Travis Scott perform. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Travis Scott perform. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 15
Travis Scott performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Travis Scott performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Travis Scott performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 15
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 15
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 15
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 15
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Next Slideshows

Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

8:50pm EST
Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

8:40pm EST
Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas

Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas

Tens of thousands thronged the streets in Caracas to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

8:35pm EST
Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold

Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold

Two-thirds of the continental United States turns into a frozen ice box, as the so-called polar vortex of frigid arctic air spins across the U.S. Midwest.

5:45pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Super Bowl LIII

Best of Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas

Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas

Tens of thousands thronged the streets in Caracas to protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

America's most famous groundhog predicts spring will come early.

Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold

Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold

Two-thirds of the continental United States turns into a frozen ice box, as the so-called polar vortex of frigid arctic air spins across the U.S. Midwest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

Top sports photos of January

Top sports photos of January

Our top sports photography from the first month of 2019.

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Rescue workers search for those missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast