Super Strawberry Moon lights up night sky

The super moon, known as the "Strawberry full moon", and the last super moon of 2021, is seen setting behind the Millennium cross over Skopje, North Macedonia.   REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
The super moon, known as the "Strawberry full moon", and the last super moon of 2021, is seen rising behind television antennas in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A full moon is pictured behind a building under construction in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
The minaret of Greatest Mosque is seen as the super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
The strawberry full moon is seen in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
The super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over a minaret of the Greatest Mosque in Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
The 'strawberry moon' is seen over Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Stephen Coates

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
The super moon, known as the "Strawberry full moon", and the last super moon of 2021, is pictured as it rises in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
The cross of St. Antony Church is seen as the super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
The cross of St. Antony Church is seen as the super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
The full moon is pictured in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
The full moon is pictured over a neighborhood in Tokyo, Japan.     REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
