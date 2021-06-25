Super Strawberry Moon lights up night sky
The super moon, known as the "Strawberry full moon", and the last super moon of 2021, is seen setting behind the Millennium cross over Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
The super moon, known as the "Strawberry full moon", and the last super moon of 2021, is seen rising behind television antennas in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A full moon is pictured behind a building under construction in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
The minaret of Greatest Mosque is seen as the super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The strawberry full moon is seen in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
The super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over a minaret of the Greatest Mosque in Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The 'strawberry moon' is seen over Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Stephen Coates
The super moon, known as the "Strawberry full moon", and the last super moon of 2021, is pictured as it rises in Ronda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The cross of St. Antony Church is seen as the super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The cross of St. Antony Church is seen as the super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The full moon is pictured in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The full moon is pictured over a neighborhood in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
Hong Kong residents snap up final edition of Apple Daily
Hong Kong residents rushed in the early hours of Thursday to snap up copies of the final edition of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, which was forced to...
Inside Canada's residential school system
A look inside Canada's residential school system after an indigenous group in Saskatchewan said it had found the unmarked graves of 751 people, just weeks after...
Indonesia's COVID toll mounts
The world's fourth most populous country reported the highest daily coronavirus increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse
Rescue crews near Miami searched through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront apartment tower.
Hong Kong residents snap up final edition of Apple Daily
Hong Kong residents rushed in the early hours of Thursday to snap up copies of the final edition of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, which was forced to close after 26 years after becoming the target of a national security crackdown.
Inside Canada's residential school system
A look inside Canada's residential school system after an indigenous group in Saskatchewan said it had found the unmarked graves of 751 people, just weeks after a similar discovery rocked the country.
Indonesia's COVID toll mounts
The world's fourth most populous country reported the highest daily coronavirus increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark.
Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints last edition
Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition on Thursday after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law, and its assets were frozen.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Fans rally as Britney Spears tells judge: 'I just want my life back' and to end conservatorship
"I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," Britney Spears told a Los Angeles judge overseeing her controversial conservatorship, that she wanted her life back and for the conservatorship to end.
Unusual COVID vaccination venues
Coronavirus vaccination clinics are held in unconventional spaces around the world.